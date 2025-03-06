LiSTNR’s Drivers Only Podcast Returns For Season 2 With Supercars’ Biggest Names

LiSTNR is shifting into top gear with the return of Drivers Only for Season 2, giving Supercars fans unfiltered access to the sport’s top drivers. The second season will feature candid, behind-the-scenes conversations, with Anton De Pasquale, David Reynolds, and Thomas Randle among the first guests set to take fans inside their world – on and off the track.

Supercar fans will be immersed in the 45-minute driver-led episodes with a rotating set of guests and hosts as they hear directly from their favourite competitors breaking down race-day strategies, rivalries, and life beyond the grid.

Drivers Only brings fans even closer to the red-hot action, with Supercars’ biggest personalities sharing their raw, unfiltered insights. Episodes will be released monthly, timed with the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship race schedule, keeping listeners fuelled between rounds.

“We’re thrilled to see the return of the Drivers Only podcast after a hugely successful debut season across Supercars’ digital platforms,” said Supercars head of broadcast, Nathan Prendergast.

“With 3.6 million views across social media and our website and a standout 1.1 million views for the pre-Bathurst episode featuring Kings of the Mountain Craig Lowndes, David Reynolds, Garth Tander and Will Davison, it’s clear fans love hearing unfiltered insights directly from the drivers.

“This podcast gives our stars a platform to share their stories in a way that resonates with fans, and we can’t wait to see it continue to grow in 2025,” Prendergast concluded.

Motorsport fans can tune in for the Season 2 premiere of Drivers Only today, Friday, 7 March, with new episodes dropping monthly on LiSTNR.