LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport

LiSTNR is off to a flying start for summer with its bumper sports content, which is set to turn up the heat all season long.

Lead image: LiSTNR Cricket: Adam Peacock, Gus Worland, Mark Taylor, Brad Haddin & Alyssa Healy

Kicking off with Triple M Rocks Cricket live from the pitch at Perth’s Optus Stadium tomorrow, Thursday, 14 December, cricket fans won’t miss a moment of the action on and off the pitch as Triple M once again delivers a stellar commentary lineup of trusted names, led by cricketing icon former Australian captain and Triple M’s Mark Taylor AO.

When ‘stumps’ have been called, listeners can continue to soak up outstanding and unlimited sport content on LiSTNR, anytime and anywhere. The Willow Talk podcast, published twice a week, features renowned sports commentator Adam Peacock, former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin and current Australian Women’s Cricket Captain, Alyssa Healy, who provide the latest news, biggest stories and unique perspectives on the major issues and conversations across the cricketing world.

In addition, LiSTNR’s The Howie Games hosted by Mark ‘Howie’ Howard, continues his one-on-one intimate interviews with some of the most well-known sporting heroes from around the world. Howard, who recently returned from the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, has also just published his World Cup Tour Diary series which is available now in The Howie Games podcast. Episodes feature exclusive behind the scenes access to Australia’s record-breaking World Cup victory and chats with current and former stars including Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara TC, OCC and Pat Cummins.

Meanwhile, Sports Bizarre’s Mick Molloy and Titus O’Reily feature a special two-part series on one of the greatest and most renowned cricket players, Keith Miller AM MBE, in addition to an evergreen selection of episodes that delve into the globe’s most fascinating and yes, bizarre stories within the history of sport.

“Commentating cricket on Triple M is the ultimate job, sitting alongside absolute legends of the game, calling the action and having a laugh is as good as it gets. Then, when the day’s play finishes, download a podcast or three and continue your sport fix. Happy summer days,” said host of The Howie Games, Mark ‘Howie’ Howard.

“We are really proud of LiSTNR’s sports line up. From being home with the biggest names in cricket to some of the best yarns from great storytellers, it really is all happening on LiSTNR,” said SCA head of sports content, Ewan Giles.

Don’t miss a moment of summer sport across the Triple M Network and LiSTNR’s dedicated sports shows this summer. Hear it all anytime and anywhere on LiSTNR.