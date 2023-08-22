LiSTNR Continues The Luke And Sassy Scott Podcast

After an amazing limited series of Luke and Sassy Scott, the podcast has proven a smash hit and will continue as an ongoing weekly title with LiSTNR, Australia’s largest podcast sales representation network.

It seems Melbourne brothers Luke and Scott O’Halloran can’t put a foot wrong and world domination may be just around the corner. Having already taken social media by storm, with more than 1 billon views of their hilarious video content across their online platforms, the boys are now bona fide podcast stars, leaping into the All Australian Top 150 Podcasts after just two episodes.

When Luke and Scott launched their podcast, they put the call out to their followers to jump on board if they wanted the series to continue beyond its initial six week run. The result was an avalanche of five-star reviews and cries for more.

Luke said: “What started as a few fun videos, has exploded into an entire new career as podcasters. We continue to be amazed with the response to our content and are wrapped that this has also extended to our podcast. We’re having so much fun making the podcast that it’s hard to believe we can call this our job.”

Scott said: “We were kind of joking when we asked our listeners to beg if they wanted more than six episodes of the podcast, but we can’t believe that they actually did! We love engaging with the audience for the podcast and their willingness to get involved by sharing stories that are even more wild than what we could ever imagine. We can’t wait to hear and share more; it’s going to be a crazy ride.”

LiSTNR Original Podcasts, head of entertainment and culture, Sam Cavanagh, said: “Luke and Scott’s podcast was a smash hit after only publishing a couple of episodes. Having launched a lot of podcasts, this is the first time I’ve seen a show grow its audience so quickly and is testament to how well the boys were able to adapt their video content for a podcast audience. We are excited to keep working with them for the long term.”

