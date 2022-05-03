Lisa Wilkinson Spills On Karl Stefanovic’s Infamous Drunken Today Show Fiasco

Lisa Wilkinson has lifted the lid on an infamous day in Australian television: When Karl Stefanovic turned up drunk to work.

Who can forget when Stefanovic appeared on The Today Show drunk? It has undoubtedly become one for the television history books and Wilkinson has finally spilled on what it was like behind the scenes in 2009.

To be fair, Stefanovic was coming back from The Logies in 2009 and who could pass up the opportunity to party hard with Richard Wilkinson and the cast of Packed To The Rafters.

Wilkinson opened up about the day on Gus Worland’s podcast Not an Overnight Success.

Wilkinson shared that she was worried Stefanovic wouldn’t turn up at first, but when he arrived, it was pretty clear he wasn’t exactly sober.

In fact, she heard him say, “Well, good morning to you!” A very enthusiastic greeting for what would have been the earliest hours of the morning.

Wilkinson said: “My first thought was, is he still on his way up the mountain, or are we coming down the other side now? Or are we sitting on The Summit? I had no clue.

“And it was only through him sadly continuing to try to talk that I could get a reading on where he was. And I think quite literally at that point, we were just a couple of metres from The Summit, and then for the rest of the three-and-a-half hours, we were coming down the other side.”

Of course, who can forget that episode of Today which involved Stefanovic bursting into laughter frequently and seemingly having the time of his life?

Interestingly, his drunken antics only served to endear him more to the public. So all is well that ends well!

Here at B&T, we can only imagine the producers having a panic attack at Karl’s antics on that day. We won’t even dare to think about their blood pressure on that day.