Lisa Wilkinson Reportedly Suing Network 10 Over Legal Fees Incurred In Bruce Lehrmann’s Defamation Case

Lisa Wilkinson is reportedly suing her employer Network 10 for more than $700,0000 for the legal fees she has incurred in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial.

The former Project Host chose a different legal team to the one employed by Network 10, to defend the defamation case brought about by Lehrmann who is suing both Network 10 and Wilkinson over an interview with Brittany Higgins on The Project aired in 2021.

According to The Guardian, Network 10 traditionally uses Thomson Geer, whilst Wilkinson chose to employ Gillis Delaney Lawyers and prominent defamation barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC.

There has now reportedly been a dispute over the legal bills between Wilkinson and Network 10 (Wilkinson reportedly expected the bills to be covered by her employer).

The costs of the four-week trial are expected to be substantial, with Network 10 claiming Wilkinson’s costs are more than the $700,000 that has been reported.

The Guardian reports that it has seen documents where Network 10 has accepted that it is “liable to indemnify the plaintiff” on two separate occasions, in both March and June 2023.

Wilkinson has reportedly not received any costs yet.

A Network 10 spokesperson said: “The lawyers engaged by Lisa Wilkinson have issued invoices for a very substantial amount of money, in excess of $700,000, and in good governance these need to be justified through due process.

“In the meantime, Network 10’s focus is on defending the defamation claim brought by Bruce Lehrmann.”

Wilkinson had previously reportedly complained to Channel Seven following the broadcaster’s interview with Lehrmann.

According to The Daily Mail, Lisa Wilkinson filed a complaint saying that Seven breached broadcast standards.

The trial is expected to begin next month and is likely to last for an estimated four weeks.

Lehrmann has denied raping Higgins and pleaded not guilty in the trial at the ACT supreme court. The trial was abandoned due to juror misconduct and then concerns about Higgin’s mental health.