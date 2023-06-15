Lisa Wilkinson Lodges Complaint With Seven Over Bruce Lehrmann Interview

Former The Project host Lisa Wilkinson has reportedly complained to Channel Seven following the broadcaster’s interview with Bruce Lehrmann – the man who was accused of raping Brittany Higgins.

According to The Daily Mail, Lisa Wilkinson filed a complaint on Tuesday, saying that Seven breached broadcast standards.

The complaint was allegedly about the Spotlight interview with Lehrmann which was broadcast on the 4th of June, and a segment on Sunrise two days later which referred to an ‘angry’ letter sent by Higgins to Wilkinson.

Wilkinsons says the letter doesn’t exist and denies claims that her husband sent Higgins text messages.

According to The Guardian, the contents of the complaint are unknown, but lawyers from Network Ten, Wilkinson, and Higgins, have said that Seven “improperly” used evidence from Lehrmann’s trial in the Spotlight program.

The concerns have been raised with Seven, the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, the ACT supreme court, and the Australian federal police (AFP), court documents show.

The AFP has also received a complaint from Network 10, also on the topic of leaked evidence from the trial of Bruce Lehrmann.

Marlia Saunders, a partner at Thomson Geer, who is representing Network Ten, confirmed a complaint was made on the 7th of June.

“Network Ten made a complaint to the AFP last Wednesday, requesting they investigate a suspected contempt of court in relation to material produced under an AFP warrant and a subpoena issued in the ACT supreme court which appears to have been disclosed to the media in breach of the implied undertaking in Hearne v Street,” Saunders confirmed in a statement.

Higgins said she was raped by Lehrmann in Parliament House after a night out in March 2019. Until the interview on Spotlight, Lehrmann had remained silent abut the accusations.

He is suing Ten and Wilkinson over their initial reporting of the rape, which he denies.

Seven declined to comment.