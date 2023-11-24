Lisa Cachia On How DisplayWise Is Working To Turn Concepts Into Captivating Experiences

Displaywise is a full-service partner that works with brands and agencies to turn concepts into captivating experiences, from initial briefs or ideas to final delivery.

From exhibitions to activations, retail to events, Displaywise designs and creates captivating display spaces that speak with intent and help tell brand stories. With a strong client focus and an in-house Industrial Design team, Displaywise offers end-to-end services, managing every aspect of each project, from initial concept to design, production and installation.

“For brands, this means they can come to us needing guidance and direction, whether it is selecting an appropriate show to exhibit at, curating a retail pop-up, or planning a national roadshow; our team has the knowledge and experience to guide them. If they don’t have a creative idea for their display, that’s fine too,” said Lisa Cachia, general manager of marketing at Displaywise.

“For agencies, it means that they can rely on us to translate a creative vision and deliver high-quality projects every single time. Our team are experts in navigating the intricacies of a complex project, and our attention to detail and flawless execution is what sets us apart”.

Displaywise aims to be a part of the broader team, working alongside brands and agencies to bring visions to life and asking where you want to be seen and how audiences can be reached. “Get us involved early and think of us as an extension of your team. We can help you map out your activations and events, including retail pop-ups, outdoor events, roadshows, sponsorship activations, and exhibition opportunities. By thinking about all the ways that we can activate your brand, we can put together an experience strategy that will help you drive measurable outcomes,” said Cachia.

Displaywise’s work takes time to plan and deliver, and they are committed to developing and refining ideas that will ultimately lead to a great project. “The sooner we are engaged, the more time we have to craft a brief and get the concept right. We’ll also take the time to guide and recommend the most efficient way to meet your objective, considering budgets, choice of materials, sustainability options and ways to integrate technology and lead capture. The best time to engage us is four to six months before you want to be in market”.

One of the highlights for Displaywise this year was a project delivered for Bastion Experience for the Flowerbomb fragrance. The activation was installed at Highpoint in Melbourne and displayed carefully crafted elements, including a custom-built perfume bottle created to replicate the scent. The bottle was constructed from timber and then finished with metallic paint; it featured mirrored panels, creating a kaleidoscope and intricate handcrafted paper flowers that delivered a stunning visual experience.

“This was such a beautiful campaign that truly reflected the Flowerbomb brand,” said Cachia. “We love a creative challenge and the opportunity to really help a brand stand out and deliver maximum impact”.