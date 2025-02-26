Liquid Ideas Marks 25th Anniversary With Celsius Win & Raft Of New Hires

Indie creative comms agency Liquid Ideas is ringing in its 25th anniversary with a new client win, a brand refresh and a raft of new hires.

Under the leadership of managing director Cleo Posa, the agency has undergone a service expansion in the past five years, diversifying its offering beyond traditional PR, social and events to include integrated marketing and creative services.

Liquid has also announced the establishment of its brand offering, led by Cleo Posa and brand strategist and managing partner Hayley Kerrigan. The agency is currently in the process of developing its lifestyle brand.

“What started as a wonderful niche PR agency in the drinks space has evolved into a full-service creative powerhouse today. Our 25-year milestone is proof that staying nimble, listening to culture, and backing bold ideas will always keep you ahead of the game. Liquid has an incredible legacy, and I couldn’t be prouder to be leading the agency into its next chapter,” Cleo Posa said.

Liquid has been appointed agency of record for US energy drink Celsius after a competitive pitch, taking on an integrated remit to lead the brand’s launch into the Australian market.

Starward Whisky has also joined the client roster this year on a rolling project basis, alongside food, drink and lifestyle clients Singapore Airlines (14 years), Suntory Global Spirits (12 years), Four Pillars Gin (12 years), Pt. Leo Estate (eight years), Pernod Ricard (seven years), Pinnacle Drinks (four years), Merivale (two years) and Endeavour Group (two years).

Liquid Ideas has promoted two of its long-standing senior leaders, Gillian O’Young and Hayley Kerrigan, each to the role of managing partner.

Aviva Waks ahs joined as associate business director and drinks industry guru and content expert Jane Ryan has returned as content director, leading the agency’s native content offering. The new starters join Liquid’s team of 20 professionals.

The agency also unveiled a refreshed brand identity.

“There’s no way I could have imagined that a two-person show with no cash, no clients and no office in February 2000 would still be around 25 years later. I think Liquid continues to succeed because it is always restless, never complacent, not content to do what worked last year. I do owe a massive thanks to Angie Bradbury who withstood the first five years of Liquid Ideas as my founding partner. Without her, there’s simply no way we would be here today,” Liquid Ideas founder Stuart Gregor said.

“The best thing that happened to Liquid Ideas was probably the 10 or so years I was side-tracked building a gin brand. The agency was allowed to flourish under its own identity, challenge the status quo and grow from under the shadow of an opinionated and ageing founder. It is a joy, a privilege and an absolute honour to celebrate 25 years of Liquid Ideas. I will definitely drink to that,” Gregor added.