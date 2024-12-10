Liquid Death Launches Piddle-Proof Mosh Pit Diaper Via Depend

Canned water company Liquid Death has released the ‘Pit Diaper’ so you don’t need to leave the pit at a concert to use the bathroom. The new product has been brought to life via adult diaper company Depend.

If you’ve been to a concert, you know the scariest place isn’t the mosh pit. It’s the bathroom. To avoid having to brave that hellscape, the new Pit Diaper, powered by Depend will save you so you can keep chugging cans of Liquid Death.

The Pit Diaper is endorsed by drummer Ben Koller of Converge, Mutoid Man, and All Pigs Must Die.

“The show can’t be stopped for a bathroom break,” Koller told Consequence Of Sound. “With the Pit Diaper, I can hydrate without missing a beat”.

Each Pit Diaper comes with a pack of 52 Depend Guards.

The product boasts premium, cruelty-free, quilted pleather that’s 100 per cent vegan, with chains and spikes to make it badass. It also promises to neutralise odours instantly and prevent leaks.

The design doesn’t allow the Diaper to be easily worn under clothing, so fellow pit-goers will know you’re pissing yourself in a mosh pit.

The new product went on the market on 5 December and has already sold out on Liquid Death’s website. So bad luck if you fancy skipping the dunnies at your next gig.

This isn’t the first time that Liquid Death has done some, erm, unconventional marketing.

Just last month it released ‘Soap For Psychos’ with fellow adland oddballs Dr. Squatch.