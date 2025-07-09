Nine Audio Reveals Finalised National Commercial Leadership Team

Nine’s audio division has finalised its national commercial leadership team, marking a pivotal step as the sales function transitions to a new strategic model to bolster Nine Audio’s market presence and capitalise on growing audio consumption.

Following the recent announcement of Amanda Unwin as Sydney sales director, Nine Audio is pleased to confirm the appointment of several highly experienced sales and operational executives to lead its refreshed market approach:

Christine Lester will join as Melbourne sales director in mid-August. Christine brings experience from SCA, where she led independent and direct teams since 2018, and previously held senior sales roles at ACP, demonstrating knowledge of the Melbourne client base.

Michael Graham will also join in mid-August as Brisbane sales director. Moving from his commercial leadership role at Car Expert, Michael previously held senior leadership positions at SCA, ARN, and Nova in the Brisbane market, positioning him to enhance Nine Audio’s local team.

Noel Quick, currently a group business director at Nine Perth, assumed the role of sales director for Nine Audio on July 1. A long-standing senior leader in the Perth market, Noel brings experience from his time leading SCA in the region. He will continue his GBD responsibilities across the broader Nine group until September 30, when he transitions to full-time as sales director Nine Audio.

Jonathon Mandel has been appointed national head of digital sales, joining from independent digital agency Bolster, where he served as head of media. Prior to Bolster, Mandel was head of digital product and operations for LiSTNR. He will be instrumental in driving revenue outcomes for Nine Audio’s digital audio product from September 29.

Rick Lenarcic, currently national head of direct sales, will transition into the role of head of sales operations. Over the past six months, Rick successfully refreshed the national direct sales approach and in his new capacity, he will oversee the traffic, commerce, research, engineering/technology, and syndication teams across the radio business. Rick brings over 30 years of media experience, including roles as COO of Grant Broadcasters/ARN Regional and Head of Regional Media SCA.

Chris Gregson will lead the powered audio team, integrating with the existing creative assets of the Nine Radio business to form a formidable creative services group for the market.

Brian Gallagher, Nine Audio commercial director, said: “It is an absolute privilege to have attracted executives of this caliber to lead the commercial teams at Nine Radio. As the team progressively onboards over the next couple of months, we will see a new level of competitiveness emerging from our commercial teams across the country.

“With radio listening continuing to deliver great reach and digital audio audiences growing strongly, our integrated sales approach, led by the industry’s best, positions us to capture great growth in the year ahead.”