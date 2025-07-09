Virginia Hyland Launches Legal Proceeding After Departing Havas Media

Virginia Hyland, former CEO of Havas Media Australia, has filed legal action in the Federal Court, alleging a breach of workplace rights under the Fair Work Act’s General Protections provisions.

The case, brought through Sasphire Legal, cites adverse action, a broad category that can include dismissal, demotion or unfair treatment. Most claims of this type typically involve dismissal.

While specific details remain confidential, B&T understands that the matter is currently being handled outside of court.

A source familiar with the matter described it to B&T as a “mutual parting of ways,” with the legal claim viewed more as a mechanism to ensure financial clarity and reputational resolution, rather than a complex or discriminatory dispute.

Hyland, a well-known industry figure and deputy chair of the Media Federation of Australia who appeared at Number 10 on B&T’s Women In Media Power List, presented by Are Media in 2024, exited the business earlier this year. She has not been active within Havas Media since at least mid-April.

As per legal requirement, until a formal resolution is reached, the company has confirmed it is not actively recruiting for her replacement.

James Wright, CEO of Havas Creative Network ANZ, Global CEO at Havas Red and Global Chair Havas Network, is currently overseeing the group. Any broader reshuffling of responsibilities or appointment of a new CEO is expected to take place once the legal proceedings are concluded.

Hyland joined Havas in 2020 after her independent agency, Hyland Media, was acquired.

She quickly rose to lead the network’s media arm, taking over from then-CEO Matt Houltham. During her tenure, she helped integrate the business with global strategy, including the acquisition of Melbourne indie agency HotGlue last year.

While the legal proceedings are ongoing, insiders describe the situation as ‘simple’ likened to ‘dividing the assets, like in a divorce’.

It is understood the claim does not include allegations of discrimination or misconduct, and instead reflects the financial and reputational negotiations often involved when senior executives exit large organisations.

In the meantime, Havas Media said it remains focused on ensuring continuity for staff and clients during the transition.

In a statement provided to B&T, Havas Media said: “Havas Media Australia and Virginia and are actively working toward an amicable and progressive resolution. Out of respect for this process and for all involved we won’t be making further comments at this time.”