Lionel Messi Becomes A Hard Rock Cafe Chef In Odd Spot Promoting His Very Own Chicken Burger

Footballing demigod Lionel Messi certainly has no shortage of brand suitors following his World Cup heroics last December.

Continuing its relationship with the 36-year-old is the Hard Rock Cafe chain who has just released a new Messi-fronted global campaign called “Greatness Happens Here”.

Now we know what you’re thinking (Well, this is certainly what B&T was thinking) – isn’t the Hard Rock Cafe that burger chain that was briefly famous in the 80s before closing down?

Well, apparently not. A quick Google check reveals Australia is home to two outlets – one at Sydney’s Darling Harbour and the other on the Gold Coast – however, both are “temporarily closed”. Sadly, a lack of interest has prevented us enquiring about their re-opening dates.

In its new work, the soccer god pulls on his chef’s whites to man a Hard Rock Cafe kitchen and promote his very own Messi chicken sandwich.

The spot’s the work of creative agency Yes, we’re Open and includes a mass media and social media coverage, as well as an innovative 360-degree web experience that, the press release said, “Adds an element of entertainment and fun.”

Messi is reportedly worth a cool $US600 million ($A870 million) so we can’t see him cooking too many burgers soon. Unlike cashing in on his global fame with high paid advertising work. Watch his latest below: