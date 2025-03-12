AdvertisingNewsletter

Lion Reviews Media Planning And Buying

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
1 Min Read

Lion is reviewing its media buying requirements. The iconic Australian and New Zealand beer group, which has brands including Tooheys, XXXX, Hahn, Swan and Emu Bitter, has launched a periodic review.

IPG Mediabrands’ UM is the incumbent and B&T understands has had a good working relationship with Lion for the past nine years.

Omnicom Media Group’s PHD handles media for Lion’s major rival Asahi, the parent company of Carlton United Breweries.

UM has been the media agency partner of Lion for nine years.

A Lion spokesperson told B&T: “As part of ongoing due diligence Lion conducts standard reviews of our partners with our procurement team.

“This is not a reflection of the performance of our partners, and it is business as normal with our partners during the review period. This is a media review only.”
UM declined to comment about the review when contacted by B&T.

Related posts:

  1. CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: From Backpackers To Brand Builders – How Welcome To Travel’s Darryl Newby Is Redefining Youth Tourism
  2. Airwallex, McLaren F1 Team & Reko Rennie To Unveil Custom McLaren Artura In Melbourne For Australian Grand Prix
  3. Half Dome Wins ABN Group Victoria Media Account
  4. Poem Appointed Social Media Agency For McCain Australia & New Zealand
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Industry Reaction To D_Coded: ‘A New Colourful Spirit’, ‘Tubi Could Challenge YouTube’, But ‘No Clickbait’ Claims Given A Shrug
Liam Wilson, Mindshare associate strategy director.
2.6M Reasons Why Super Bowl Mondays Are Better Than Super Bowl Sundays
TV Ratings (11/03/2025): Did MAFS’ Veronica & Eliot Just Deliver Their Pettiest Showdown Yet?
Susan Redden Makatoa, founder, Stratagem Corporate Advisory.
EAT: Less Judgy McJudging, More Curiosity Key To Intergenerational Success
Register Lost your password?