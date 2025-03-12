Lion Reviews Media Planning And Buying

Lion is reviewing its media buying requirements. The iconic Australian and New Zealand beer group, which has brands including Tooheys, XXXX, Hahn, Swan and Emu Bitter, has launched a periodic review.

IPG Mediabrands’ UM is the incumbent and B&T understands has had a good working relationship with Lion for the past nine years.

Omnicom Media Group’s PHD handles media for Lion’s major rival Asahi, the parent company of Carlton United Breweries.

A Lion spokesperson told B&T: “As part of ongoing due diligence Lion conducts standard reviews of our partners with our procurement team.

“This is not a reflection of the performance of our partners, and it is business as normal with our partners during the review period. This is a media review only.”

UM declined to comment about the review when contacted by B&T.