Linktree Snares Atlassian’s Zak Islam As New CTO

Linktree Snares Atlassian’s Zak Islam As New CTO
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Linktree has today announced that Zak Islam has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Islam brings to the executive team over 15 years of experience in leading engineering, product management and design teams for several global technology companies.

Prior to Linktree, Islam was Vice President and Head of Engineering for Tech Teams at Atlassian, where he worked on products such as Jira Software, Bitbucket, Opsgenie and initiatives such as Jira Platform. He also held leadership positions at Amazon Web Services before that, working on Messaging and Workflow products. With a tertiary background in Computer Science from Ryerson University in Toronto, Zak has also operated in several technical leadership roles at companies, including Varicent Software and Infor.  Zak continues to play a key role in the Australian tech startup ecosystem helping advise and mentor founders through scaling challenges.

At Linktree, Islam’s role will focus on further building out the product and engineering teams globally and launching products across new verticals. He will also lead the strategy for technology platforms, partnerships and external relationships and serve an integral role in operations and business development. As part of the executive team, Islam will add to the thought leadership, innovation and creativity of the Linktree brand.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Linktree and I look forward to working closely with Alex, Anthony and the team, as the company continues to innovate, grow rapidly and change the game for creators with its link in bio solution and growing suite of tech tools. I’ve always admired the work of Linktree from afar and look forward to working with a brand that has created its own category and with an impressive team made up of some of the best and brightest talent across the globe,” said Linktree CTO,  Zak Islam.

Linktree is one of Australia’s fastest growing start-ups with more than 17 million users globally and over 150 employees across Melbourne, LA and around the world. The platform enables brands, artists, publishers, agencies, creators and small businesses to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audiences and monetise their passions.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have someone of Zak’s calibre joining us at Linktree,” said Linktree CEO and Co-founder Alex Zaccaria. “Over the past 12 months we’ve experienced tremendous growth, and Zak’s addition to our team will enable us to continue creating innovative solutions that made Linktree the leading platform it is today. Our journey has only just begun.”

This appointment follows the news of Linktree’s first acquisition of Songlink/Odesli in August 2021, which saw the founder Kurt Weiberth join the team as Linktree’s new Technical Lead to head up its newly launched Music Link feature product division.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Atlassian linktree

Latest News

REA Group Joins Tech Council Of Australia
  • Technology

REA Group Joins Tech Council Of Australia

REA Group today announced it was joining forces with Australia’s tech industry leaders to become a member of the recently formed Tech Council of Australia (TCA). REA Group CEO Owen Wilson said the company was delighted to be aligning with the TCA and supporting its goals which would not only capture significant economic benefit, but also create […]

Publicis Sapient Appoints Mark Williams As Federal Government Lead For Australia
  • Marketing

Publicis Sapient Appoints Mark Williams As Federal Government Lead For Australia

Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation company, today announced the appointment of Mark Williams (pictured) as its federal government lead in Australia. Based out of Canberra, Williams will be working in proximity of government departments and agencies to support and further their growing focus on digital and citizen experience transformation. Williams brings over 17 years […]

Teachers Mutual Bank And VMLY&R Partner For New Digital Bank, Hiver
  • Marketing

Teachers Mutual Bank And VMLY&R Partner For New Digital Bank, Hiver

VMLY&R and Teachers Mutual Bank have announced the public launch of new digital-bank brand Hiver. Hiver is the latest banking addition within Teachers Mutual Bank Limited, one of the largest customer-owned banks in Australia that supports essential workers and their families through their four divisions including Firefighters Mutual Bank, Health Professional Bank, Teachers Mutual Bank […]

Resolution Digital Strengthens DXP Offering With Digital Innovation Appointment
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Resolution Digital Strengthens DXP Offering With Digital Innovation Appointment

Resolution Digital, full-service digital agency for the Omnicom Media Group, has restructured their Digital Innovation team, to align senior practice leads to key technology stacks. Gagan Pratap, formally of Cognizant Softvision, NTT and Deloitte Digital joins as head of technology Solutions, overseeing the technology leads and reporting to existing general manager of development, Anupam Wagle. […]

Yahoo Creative Studios & Optus Turn WAFL Fans Into Avatars At Optus Stadium
  • Campaigns

Yahoo Creative Studios & Optus Turn WAFL Fans Into Avatars At Optus Stadium

Optus has teamed up with Yahoo Creative Studios to enable thousands of footy fans to show their support in an entirely new way at the Optus WA Football League (WAFL) Grand Final in Perth on the weekend. With the simple scan of a QR code and a quick selfie, spectators could instantly transform themselves into […]

Livewire Opens London Office & Hires Dentsu DGame Creators Luke Aldridge & Peter Jacobs
  • Media
  • Technology

Livewire Opens London Office & Hires Dentsu DGame Creators Luke Aldridge & Peter Jacobs

Global gaming marketing and game tech company Livewire has officially launched in EMEA with its first office in London and announced key new hires. After launching in APAC 6 months ago, Livewire has created a reputation for its unique approach to gaming marketing, creating partnerships across APAC and EMEA, while winning a range of significant […]

Havas Media Group Australia Appoints Sebastien Leblanc To CFO
  • Media

Havas Media Group Australia Appoints Sebastien Leblanc To CFO

Havas Media Group Australia has announced the appointment of Sebastien Leblanc as CFO of Havas Media Group Australia, effective immediately. Leblanc (main photo) replaces Philippe Tia, who has relocated to London to take on the role of global CFO for Havas agency Edge Performance Network (EPN). Leblanc’s extensive knowledge and management of large-scale media business […]

PRIMER Launches Content Marketing Arm: Studio PRIMER
  • Media

PRIMER Launches Content Marketing Arm: Studio PRIMER

Australia’s first digital media social enterprise, PRIMER, has announced the launch of a content marketing arm, studio PRIMER. Studio PRIMER will offer editorial-level and premium quality content for brands, from the new but established publication. Founded in 2019 by journalists Anna Saunders and Felicity Robinson, PRIMER delivers high-quality fashion, beauty and current affairs journalism. Originally […]