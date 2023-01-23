LinkedIn: 59% Of Aussies Looking To Switch Jobs In 2023, With More Money The Prime Motivator
New research from LinkedIn shows that even as economic uncertainty looms, Aussie workers remain undeterred and optimistic about their prospects in the job market.
Despite LinkedIn data revealing that hiring is slowing, with it declining 19 per cent year on year in December 2022 as compared to December 2021, new research from LinkedIn has highlighted that nearly three in five (59 per cent) Aussie workers are considering a switch from their current job in 2023, with more than half (56 per cent) expressing confidence in securing a new role.
This appetite for a career change is driven by self-belief, with over nine in 10 (92 per cent) employees expressing confidence in their abilities at work and three in five (60 per cent) happy in their current roles. Despite this, Aussie workers have no qualms about angling for a new job, with the top reasons for jumping being more money (40 per cent) and better work-life balance (31 per cent).
For those looking for a new job in 2023, LinkedIn is hosting a packed line-up of inspirational content and live workshops online from Jan 31 to Feb 2, offering practical career advice and job-seeking tips.
Employees are feeling overworked and undervalued, which is causing the job hunt
The challenging economic environment is taking a toll, as some employees are bearing the burden of additional work coming their way. Over a quarter (27 per cent) of workers say economic uncertainty has them working longer hours and taking on more responsibilities, while two-thirds (66 per cent) feel overworked and undervalued, making them feel not personally committed to their current jobs.
Just over two thirds (67 per cent) professionals do not feel their employer is invested in them. This combination of factors means many workers want to switch to a new job, as over three in five (63 per cent) feel they will not be in their current role for a long time.
With many Aussies looking to switch jobs this year amidst a tight labour market, employers may wonder how they can keep their staff happy. Coming out on top as the top way to retain staff was a four-day work week, with over a third (35 per cent) mentioning it would be an aspect of workplace culture that would inspire them to stay.
Aussie workers are optimistic about securing a new job
Despite the uncertain economic environment, Australian employees are resilient and want to take control of their careers. Compared to last year, nearly two in five (39 per cent) feel more confident in leaving their current job for a new challenge, while almost half (43 per cent) are confident in finding for a new job.
Employees are positive and are not deterred by the tough labour market, believing opportunities still exist, with over one in two (56 per cent) of Aussies optimistic and confident they can secure a new role, while just over one in five (21 per cent) feel confident in their abilities to find a better position than what they currently have.
Thinking about why they’ve left a job in the past, more than half (54 per cent) of workers claim that they did so due to a bad boss, with just under half (48 per cent) of those workers again saying it was due to a lack of leadership.
Cayla Dengate, LinkedIn’s career expert, said: “Australians are not putting their careers on the backseat despite the uncertain environment, and are instead driving forward, trusting their abilities and looking to grow their careers. Since the pandemic it’s clear professionals have built up a bank of resilience and we’re seeing this in their confidence to tackle the year ahead. Many are still looking for a job that works for them, with a wage that matches their value and a role that offers work-life balance and flexibility.
Job seekers are being intentional in their search and are taking steps to recession-proof their current roles by learning new skills or brushing up on existing ones. While no one can predict how things might change, for those looking to make a change in 2023, look at how your skill set may be applied to other roles, as this could open up additional opportunities and roles.”
Please login with linkedin to commentLinkedIn
Latest News
Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program
The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.
B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia
Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]
UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]
“Gormless Set Of Teeth With Human Attached” – Hilarious Pomeranz Polemic On The Bachelor
There's three things B&T can never get enough of - alcohol (given), long lunch (paid for) & the glorious Ms Pomeranz.
Troye Sivan Fronts Calvin Klein’s Local Pride Campaign “This Is Love”
Do you like looking at attractive people in their underpants while pretending it's "project research"? Perve away here.
Magnum & Co Changes Name To Hopeful Monsters
Fed up with being mistaken for overpriced ice-cream & large condoms, Magnum & Co decides on badly needed name change.
The Baby-Mother Of All Jeans, Levi’s, Debuts Witty Anniversary Campaign
Who hasn't got a pair of old Levi's stashed in the cupboard alongside a juvenile diary & shredded photos of your ex?
Non-Alcoholic Booze Brand Inks Deal With Sydney Uni
Sydney Uni students can now choose an array of non-alcoholic drinks. How anyone's going to get a root is anyone's guess.
Aussie Trio Turn Kanye Merch Into Yarmulkes
If Kanye thought 2022 was the year from hell, as you'll read here, 2023's off to a bad start too.
The IMAA Hosts Industry Event ‘Operation Kickoff’ To Kickoff 2023
Indie agency association IMAA hosts inaugural conference. Holding company execs seen in crowd in wigs & moustaches.
News Corp Cuts Jobs, Ditches Staff Perks, As Revenues & Income Drops
Work at News Corp? Well, it appears Rupert is having no more of you swanning about in your silk robe stuffing caviar.
Sling & Stone Takes A Big Bite Out Of Krispy Kreme’s PR
As an idea to make Krispy Kreme even more addictive, they should start putting heroin in them.
John Travolta Serves Up Grease-Inspired Super Bowl Stinker; As P. Diddy Saves The Day
There are two schools of thought on Grease - loved it, hated it or you've not seen it. Which is actually three schools.
TV Ratings Thursday: Home And Away Helps Seven Win Night
A lack of acting skills apparently no impediment to TV success, as the beauties of Home & Away push Seven to a win.
Meta Acquires Developer Of VR Fitness App Supernatural Following FTC Lawsuit
It appears the metaverse is coming for your fitness now too, seemingly unconcerned about your unused gym membership.
The Oz Names Kate Racovolis To Lead Its Media & Marketing Growth Agenda
You could say The Australian's Growth Agenda is almost a rival to B&T. Still, we're confident we'd win any dance off.
Fabric Renames Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building For World Pride
Think Sydney goes uber gay at Christmas? You ain't seen nothing yet with WorldPride kicking off next week.
SCA Pinches GroupM’s Seb Rennie As Executive Head – LiSTNR Commercial
GroupM's Seb Rennie shifts over to the radio biz, claiming the move is "music to my ears!"
Bohemia Unveils New Positioning & New Focus On “Handcrafted Memorable Media”
B&T was a lucky attendee at last night's Bohemia party. We've still got the arancinis in our coat pocket this morning.
Bastion Nabs Deloitte’s Tim Den Braber
Deloitte's Tim Den Braber joins Bastion. Confesses he still wears his Deloitte tracksuit when washing the car.
Study: The Number Of Influencers Impacted By Fraud Continues To Decrease
Study reveals influencers less likely to be impacted by fraud. Hasn't stopped more fraudulent influencers, however.
Stellar Named PR Agency For Bathers’ Pavilion’s L’Enclume Residency
Admittedly, this one's purely for the foodies among B&T's readership. As for B&T, we're more garbage gutsies, really.
Why The Push Towards Sustainability Is An Opportunity For Publishers In 2023
This expert argues we shouldn't look at sustainability as having to put a fourth bin out but, rather, as an opportunity.
News Corp Unveils New Look Body+Soul
Do you only buy the Sunday papers for the latest anal cleanse diet? There's exciting news with this relaunch.
Federal Government Announces Public Hearing Into Restrictions On Gambling Ads
Government announces public hearing into gambling ads. B&T has enquired about the availability of bar & TAB facilities.
Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]
Hootsuite Unveils Its 2023 Social Media Marketing Resolutions
Want to brush-up on your social media marketing skills? Well, this offers more brush than Bunnings' broom aisle.
Melissa McCarthy Fronts New Booking.com Campaign Via Zulu Alpha Kilo
Does brain say "tropical holiday" yet bank balance says "you're deadset broke"? Find something in this Booking.com ad.
Publicis Sapient Acquires Tquila ANZ To Expand Salesforce Capabilities
B&T's not exactly sure how to correctly pronounce Tquila. That said, we have had tequila with a few Es in the past.
TV Ratings Wednesday: MAFS Takes Overall Win With Cheating Scandal
There's been a cheating scandal on MAFS! B&T believed that was the entire premise of the show in the first place.
TikTok & Dymocks Team Up For On- And Offline Retail Campaign
Just by stepping into a Dymocks, you immediately feel smarter. Like stepping into a KFC, you immediately feel fatter.
Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]
French Road Safety Ad Dismantles Toxic Masculinity & Tugs At The Heart Strings
Do you tailgate, speed, fail to indicate? Become less of a dickhead with this French road safety spot.
Aussies Set To Blow $485 million On Valentine’s Day Or $118 Each
B&T has our usual Valentine's plans - drink a bottle of gin & phone an ex at 3am to tell them what we really think.
Blue Steel Returns! Ben Stiller Reprises Derek Zoolander For Pepsi’s Super Bowl Spot
Derek Zoolander returns! Thankfully, it's the Derek from the original & not the one from 2016's diabolical Zoolander 2.