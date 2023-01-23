LinkedIn: 59% Of Aussies Looking To Switch Jobs In 2023, With More Money The Prime Motivator

New research from LinkedIn shows that even as economic uncertainty looms, Aussie workers remain undeterred and optimistic about their prospects in the job market.

Despite LinkedIn data revealing that hiring is slowing, with it declining 19 per cent year on year in December 2022 as compared to December 2021, new research from LinkedIn has highlighted that nearly three in five (59 per cent) Aussie workers are considering a switch from their current job in 2023, with more than half (56 per cent) expressing confidence in securing a new role.

This appetite for a career change is driven by self-belief, with over nine in 10 (92 per cent) employees expressing confidence in their abilities at work and three in five (60 per cent) happy in their current roles. Despite this, Aussie workers have no qualms about angling for a new job, with the top reasons for jumping being more money (40 per cent) and better work-life balance (31 per cent).

For those looking for a new job in 2023, LinkedIn is hosting a packed line-up of inspirational content and live workshops online from Jan 31 to Feb 2, offering practical career advice and job-seeking tips.

Employees are feeling overworked and undervalued, which is causing the job hunt

The challenging economic environment is taking a toll, as some employees are bearing the burden of additional work coming their way. Over a quarter (27 per cent) of workers say economic uncertainty has them working longer hours and taking on more responsibilities, while two-thirds (66 per cent) feel overworked and undervalued, making them feel not personally committed to their current jobs.

Just over two thirds (67 per cent) professionals do not feel their employer is invested in them. This combination of factors means many workers want to switch to a new job, as over three in five (63 per cent) feel they will not be in their current role for a long time.

With many Aussies looking to switch jobs this year amidst a tight labour market, employers may wonder how they can keep their staff happy. Coming out on top as the top way to retain staff was a four-day work week, with over a third (35 per cent) mentioning it would be an aspect of workplace culture that would inspire them to stay.

Aussie workers are optimistic about securing a new job

Despite the uncertain economic environment, Australian employees are resilient and want to take control of their careers. Compared to last year, nearly two in five (39 per cent) feel more confident in leaving their current job for a new challenge, while almost half (43 per cent) are confident in finding for a new job.

Employees are positive and are not deterred by the tough labour market, believing opportunities still exist, with over one in two (56 per cent) of Aussies optimistic and confident they can secure a new role, while just over one in five (21 per cent) feel confident in their abilities to find a better position than what they currently have.

Thinking about why they’ve left a job in the past, more than half (54 per cent) of workers claim that they did so due to a bad boss, with just under half (48 per cent) of those workers again saying it was due to a lack of leadership.

Cayla Dengate, LinkedIn’s career expert, said: “Australians are not putting their careers on the backseat despite the uncertain environment, and are instead driving forward, trusting their abilities and looking to grow their careers. Since the pandemic it’s clear professionals have built up a bank of resilience and we’re seeing this in their confidence to tackle the year ahead. Many are still looking for a job that works for them, with a wage that matches their value and a role that offers work-life balance and flexibility.

Job seekers are being intentional in their search and are taking steps to recession-proof their current roles by learning new skills or brushing up on existing ones. While no one can predict how things might change, for those looking to make a change in 2023, look at how your skill set may be applied to other roles, as this could open up additional opportunities and roles.”

