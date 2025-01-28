Lingerie Brand Bendon Unveils ‘Bra Better’ Campaign Via Youngshand To “Fit, Flatter & Empower”

Bendon has unveiled its new brand campaign with the tagline, “Bra Better,” across both Australian and New Zealand markets via YoungShand following the agency’s appointment in mid-2024.

The campaign launched on the 23rd of January in New Zealand and Australia across video, outdoor, social, digital, online and in-store.

“We’re not just about beautiful, expertly designed bras — we’re about being relevant to how women live today. ‘Bra Better’ isn’t a fleeting initiative; it’s an ethos that runs through every part of the business. Bendon is passionate about breaking down barriers and ensuring all women feel confident, comfortable, and seen,” Anna Johnson, CEO of Bendon said.

“Our driving belief for the platform is simple – every woman deserves a better bra. They deserve to feel confident, comfortable and supported, whether it’s through changing baby bods, post-surgery, post-divorce, date nights, lazy Sundays, or any other way women actually live. From life’s big milestones to its everyday moments, Bendon offers bras that fit, flatter, and empower,” Sue Kipling, executive strategy director, YoungShand added.

“I love the scale and mega-simplicity of this idea. Bringing it to life has been an amazing collaboration with Anna and her supremely skilled in-house team, and we’re proud to do true justice to Bendon’s incredible designs and ranges. Creatively we want to express a simple attitude, not just showing the bras beautifully, but also showing how they can give confidence and joy. Every line is based on actual need states and true insights of our audience, and are crafted as lovingly as every Bendon bra is,” Corey Chalmers, executive creative director, YoungShand added.

Credits:

Client: Bendon

CEO: Anna Johnson

Agency: YoungShand

Executive creative director: Corey Chalmers

Creative directors: Julie Spedding, Scott Maddox

Senior designers: Meagan Bach, Melanie Bosma

Executive strategy director: Sue Kipling

Strategist: Kirsten Bray

Media strategist: Andrea Long

Client services director: Ben Hopkinson

Senior account director: Bec Pivac

Senior media manager: Jaimee Croot

Senior digital manager: Meryln Mathew

Photography: Simon Upton

DOP: Taylor Prichard

Editor: Simon Murtagh