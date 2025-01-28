CampaignsNewsletter

Lingerie Brand Bendon Unveils ‘Bra Better’ Campaign Via Youngshand To “Fit, Flatter & Empower”

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Bendon has unveiled its new brand campaign with the tagline, “Bra Better,” across both Australian and New Zealand markets via YoungShand following the agency’s appointment in mid-2024.

The campaign launched on the 23rd of January in New Zealand and Australia across video, outdoor, social, digital, online and in-store.

BB-MOMENTS-ADSHELS

“We’re not just about beautiful, expertly designed bras — we’re about being relevant to how women live today. ‘Bra Better’ isn’t a fleeting initiative; it’s an ethos that runs through every part of the business. Bendon is passionate about breaking down barriers and ensuring all women feel confident, comfortable, and seen,” Anna Johnson, CEO of Bendon said.

“Our driving belief for the platform is simple – every woman deserves a better bra. They deserve to feel confident, comfortable and supported, whether it’s through changing baby bods, post-surgery, post-divorce, date nights, lazy Sundays, or any other way women actually live. From life’s big milestones to its everyday moments, Bendon offers bras that fit, flatter, and empower,” Sue Kipling, executive strategy director, YoungShand added.

“I love the scale and mega-simplicity of this idea. Bringing it to life has been an amazing collaboration with Anna and her supremely skilled in-house team, and we’re proud to do true justice to Bendon’s incredible designs and ranges. Creatively we want to express a simple attitude, not just showing the bras beautifully, but also showing how they can give confidence and joy. Every line is based on actual need states and true insights of our audience, and are crafted as lovingly as every Bendon bra is,” Corey Chalmers, executive creative director, YoungShand added.

Credits:

Client: Bendon
CEO: Anna Johnson
Agency: YoungShand
Executive creative director: Corey Chalmers
Creative directors: Julie Spedding, Scott Maddox
Senior designers: Meagan Bach, Melanie Bosma
Executive strategy director: Sue Kipling
Strategist: Kirsten Bray
Media strategist: Andrea Long
Client services director: Ben Hopkinson
Senior account director: Bec Pivac
Senior media manager: Jaimee Croot
Senior digital manager: Meryln Mathew
Photography: Simon Upton
DOP: Taylor Prichard
Editor: Simon Murtagh

