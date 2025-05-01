Limited Places Left For Cairns Crocodiles Masterclass Sessions

With the 2025 Cairns Crocodiles presented by Pinterest fast approaching, delegates are reminded to secure their place in the Cairns Masterclass, presented by News Australia.

This exclusive series is new to this year’s program and offers a rare opportunity to learn directly from some of the most respected leaders in advertising, marketing and media.

The Cairns Masterclass features a trio of high-impact sessions, followed by speed mentoring, designed to offer practical, behind-the-scenes insights into how standout work and careers are built.

The sessions include:

Leadership Exposed: Why Our Industry’s Leadership Sucks—And What YOU Can Do About It Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy, tackles outdated leadership structures and empowers attendees to lead with action and authenticity.

Culture, Connections & Creativity: Unlocking the Creative Multiplier Effect Irene Joshy, head of creative, insights, Kantar Asia and Australia, shares how culture drives creative effectiveness, with insights backed by data and global case studies.

Measured Magic Adam Ferrier, founder of Thinkerbell, leads an interactive, hands-on workshop blending behavioural science, brand strategy, and creativity. Strictly limited numbers; not open to competitive agencies.

Please note you must already hold a valid ticket to Cairns Crocodiles to access the Masterclass.

The Cairns Masterclass is an add-on product available exclusively to registered attendees. To book your Masterclass sessions or to find out more, visit: https://cairnscrocodiles.com/masterclass/