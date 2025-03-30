Lights, Camera, Lip Care: Vaseline Unveils Short Film TikTok Campaign Via Amplify

Vaseline has unveiled a new short film campaign via creator agency Amplify on TikTok showcasing its lip care range and featuring TikTok filmmakers and emerging talent from Australia and South Korea.

The creators involved in the campaign include Mon & Han (@monandhan) and Molly McCrann (@moldogaa) in Australia and videographer YCN (@ycn_videographer) and Jin and Hattie (@hatjin) in South Korea.

The films show a variety of contexts where Vaseline is the solution– having to take 99 shots of a kissing scene on a film set, for instance, or being challenged to blow up 1,000 balloons.

The campaign includes a film school initiative, offering aspiring filmmakers in Australia the opportunity to participate through a grant-funded competition. Emma Smith & Damon van der Schuit, two filmmakers and actors from Alice Springs have been chosen as the winners for Australia with their short film now in production. Honourable mention went to Lara Brighton, a Sydney filmmaker.

“Audiences are looking for entertainment, not ads. This campaign has been an exciting opportunity to showcase our lip care range in novel, engaging ways. The process of co-creating with film producers, creators and creative minds from TikTok and Amplify has been extremely synergistic, and we’re looking forward to seeing how audiences connect and engage with these stories,” Hui Su Li, assistant skin care manager at Unilever International said.

“This campaign has been about creating stories that resonate rather than just showcasing a product. Working with Vaseline to bring fresh creative perspectives to life has been a rewarding process, and we’re excited to see how audiences respond,” Hayley Adams, group operations and growth manager at Amplify added.

The campaign is being launched with teasers, films, behind-the-scenes and reaction videos.