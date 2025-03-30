CampaignsNewsletter

Lights, Camera, Lip Care: Vaseline Unveils Short Film TikTok Campaign Via Amplify

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Vaseline has unveiled a new short film campaign via creator agency Amplify on TikTok showcasing its lip care range and featuring TikTok filmmakers and emerging talent from Australia and South Korea.

The creators involved in the campaign include Mon & Han (@monandhan) and Molly McCrann (@moldogaa) in Australia and videographer YCN (@ycn_videographer) and Jin and Hattie (@hatjin) in South Korea.

The films show a variety of contexts where Vaseline is the solution– having to take 99 shots of a kissing scene on a film set, for instance, or being challenged to blow up 1,000 balloons.

The campaign includes a film school initiative, offering aspiring filmmakers in Australia the opportunity to participate through a grant-funded competition. Emma Smith & Damon van der Schuit, two filmmakers and actors from Alice Springs have been chosen as the winners for Australia with their short film now in production. Honourable mention went to Lara Brighton, a Sydney filmmaker.

“Audiences are looking for entertainment, not ads. This campaign has been an exciting opportunity to showcase our lip care range in novel, engaging ways. The process of co-creating with film producers, creators and creative minds from TikTok and Amplify has been extremely synergistic, and we’re looking forward to seeing how audiences connect and engage with these stories,” Hui Su Li, assistant skin care manager at Unilever International said.

“This campaign has been about creating stories that resonate rather than just showcasing a product. Working with Vaseline to bring fresh creative perspectives to life has been a rewarding process, and we’re excited to see how audiences respond,” Hayley Adams, group operations and growth manager at Amplify added.

The campaign is being launched with teasers, films, behind-the-scenes and reaction videos.

Related posts:

  1. Thanks To Nature Launches First OOH Campaign Via Avenue C, Steven Liu
  2. Tesco Reminds Poms To Step It Up & ‘Call Mum’ In Mother’s Day Campaign Via BBH London
  3. Child & Family Services Org Berry Street Launches Affecting ‘When I Grow Up’ Campaign Via Young Folks
  4. Accenture Song Dropped From UK Creative Pitch After Removing DE&I Policy
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

See The Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian, In Glorious Technicolour!
Gavin McLeod & Lilian Sor Exit As New Clemenger BBDO Era Begins
Qantas Signs Partnership Agreement With Cricket Australia, Becoming Overseas Tour Partner Of Men & Women’s Teams
Child & Family Services Org Berry Street Launches Affecting ‘When I Grow Up’ Campaign Via Young Folks
Register Lost your password?