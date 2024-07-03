Life’s Different After: TRUE NORTH Launches New Brand Platform Via Today the Brave

TRUE NORTH has unveiled ‘Life’s Different After’, the luxury travel brand’s most significant brand platform refresh in decades, via independent, full-service agency Today the Brave.

TRUE NORTH’s new brand positioning has been designed to differentiate its product in the competitive cruise market. A fundamental shift for TRUE NORTH, the brand positioning has completely reimagined the CX experience across every touchpoint while maintaining its existing heritage as the adventure cruising expert.

The insight for the ‘Life’s Different After’ platform was born from understanding guests’ experiences following time aboard a TRUE NORTH cruise, with the immersive experiences being truly life-changing.

“We spent a lot of time speaking to guests and understanding how people were affected by the experience on board. It was clear that it was something that lived on long after the trip ended. ‘Life’s different after’ felt like it bottled the magic of a True North trip”, says Jade Manning, Creative Partner, Today the Brave.

Revered as one of Australia’s most iconic and awarded tourism experiences, the luxury travel brand has been providing life-altering, transformational adventure travel experiences to the world’s most discerning travellers since 1987. With TRUE NORTH now operating two small ships across Australia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, the business is providing their most popular itineraries at a higher volume resulting in a need to drive sales of cabins among new and existing customers for a forward-looking 24-month period.

“Domestic travel is booming, and it takes a high impact media approach to cut through with consumers. We’re pushing TRUE NORTH into new strategic territories, something we can only do thanks to the trust and partnership we have developed with Chad and the team” says Jacqui Capel, head of media, Today the Brave.

In market now, ‘Life’s Different After’ is running across Large Format Outdoor, the first time the brand has played in this space, including Airport Advertising to capture HNW travellers, Spotify placements that create binaural experiences in audio and a range of high-impact digital executions.

“Life after an immersive TRUE NORTH experience will never be the same. Your perspective on the world shifts and the ordinary, little things in life have a whole new meaning. Today the Brave was able to capture this sentiment, building upon the momentum we’ve gained throughout our partnership over the past 12-months” says Chad Avenell, Director, TRUE NORTH.

Today the Brave has been working with TRUE NORTH since June 2023, with the partnership stemming from an ambition to spread the luxury adventure brand’s reach an international audience of luxury travellers, while also increasing investment in the domestic market.

Credits

Creative Agency

Today the Brave

Sound and Music

Mosaic Sound and Music

Editor

Kelly Searancke

Colourist

Greg Constanaras

DOP/ Photographer

Oliver Oldroyd