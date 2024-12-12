Lifeline Makes Christmas Less Lonely With “Lonely Holiday Cards” Via Thinkerbell

With 1 in 3 Australians set to experience loneliness this Christmas, Lifeline, in collaboration with Thinkerbell, has unveiled “Lonely Christmas Cards,” aimed at raising awareness and funds to tackle the growing challenge of loneliness.

The “Lonely Christmas Cards” feature designs from a team of illustrators who reimagine traditional holiday greetings, transforming festive messages into poignant reminders of the emotional struggles many face at Christmas. By pairing heartfelt imagery with unexpected phrases, the cards encourage Australians to reach out to loved ones and support Lifeline’s mission through donations.

The cards come in packs of three, two of which feature traditional messages, while the third card is identical except for the message, which references how many are experiencing loneliness over the holiday period. The campaign extends online to digital and social channels.

“We believe creativity has the power to spark meaningful change. ‘Lonely Christmas Cards’ is a poignant reminder that Christmas isn’t joyful for everyone, and through this collaboration with Lifeline, we hope to inspire Australians to connect, support, and shine a light on the loneliness that is affecting so many,” said Paul Swann, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell.

“We wanted to create a project that not only highlights the stark reality of loneliness but also inspires action. The ‘Lonely Christmas Cards’ remind us all of the power of connection and the importance of supporting those who might be struggling. By transforming a familiar tradition into a meaningful message, we hope to spark conversations and drive support for the vital work that Lifeline does,” said Lifeline’s executive director of marketing and fundraising, Lisa Cheng.

Credits

Agency: Thinkerbell

Client: Lifeline

Production: Thinkerbell