Lexus Australia extends naming rights sponsorship of Melbourne Cup

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) and Lexus Australia are pleased to announce a three-year partnership extension, which will see the luxury automative brand continue as the club’s Principal Partner including naming rights to Australia’s most iconic race, the Melbourne Cup, until 2027.

The new deal will take the association between the VRC and Lexus Australia to a remarkable 25 years, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership.

Lexus strengthened their association with the VRC in 2018 when they were announced as Principal Partner, securing naming rights to the Melbourne Cup race, Melbourne Cup Day, and the VRC’s annual landmark community event, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.

The new partnership extension also sees Lexus maintain naming rights to several golden ticket races which will provide the winner direct entry into the $8.5 million Lexus Melbourne Cup, the world’s richest handicap race.

Golden ticket races include the Lexus Roy Higgins on TAB Australian Cup Day at Flemington tomorrow, the Lexus Andrew Ramsden on Andrew Ramsden Race Day, the Lexus Archer Stakes on Crown Makybe Diva Stakes Day and the Lexus Bart Cummings on TAB Turnbull Stakes Day, where the winners go straight into the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The VRC Chief Executive Officer Kylie Rogers said the extension was a strong endorsement of the enduring appeal of the Lexus Melbourne Cup and the relationship between the VRC and Lexus Australia.

“The VRC is proud to extend our partnership with Lexus Australia to a new milestone of 25 years,” Ms Rogers said.

“We thank Lexus for their continued support. The relationship we have fostered over more than two decades has seen Lexus contribute to exceptional Melbourne Cup Carnival experiences since 2003 and support important fundraising initiatives such as our Pin & Win program, which raised a record amount in 2024.

“Lexus remains synonymous with Australia’s most iconic national sporting event, the Lexus Melbourne Cup. It is the People’s Cup and has been part of the Australian psyche for 164 years, which we see reflected in the fact 11.5 million adult Australians engaged with the day right across the country last year.

“The build up to the 165th Lexus Melbourne Cup has already started, with applications to host this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour now open and the first horse set to secure their spot in the race that stops a nation tomorrow via the Lexus Roy Higgins at Flemington.”

Chief Executive of Lexus Australia John Pappas said Lexus is privileged to be just the fourth sponsor in the race’s prestigious 164-year history.

“The Lexus Melbourne Cup is more than a famous horse race, it is a celebration of what it means to be Australian,” Mr Pappas said.

“It is an occasion for people and communities to come together and create their own amazing experiences, in the same way Lexus enjoys creating amazing experiences for customers.”

Applications to host the 2025 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour are open until Thursday 17 April. Towns and cities across Australia and the world are invited to apply.

Tickets and packages to the 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival will be on sale from next week.