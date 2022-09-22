Levi’s Goes On A 50-Year Journey To Highlight The Recyclability Of Its Classic 501s

Levi’s appears to be stealing a play straight out of the Patagonia marketing playbook – that its jeans are recyclable and, presumably, good for the planet.

Now a new global campaign has just dropped that follows the same pair of classic 501s from original owner through a variety of thrift stores and new owners over the course of 50 years! Now, that’s a hardwearing piece of denim.

The cool-looking TVC is the work of creative agency AKQA San Francisco and is clearly another attempt by Levi’s to attract the Millennials and Zs who can tend to think “Levi’s are something your dad wears!”

AKQA worked with Levi’s head of innovation, Bart Sights, to realistically age a pair of shrink-to-fit 501s that first appeared in stores in the early 70s and are still being sold today.

Check out the clever work below:

Commenting on the new campaign, Levi’s global CMO Karen Riley-Grant, said: “The campaign speaks to Levi’s legacy, durability and appeal to a broad global audience. A pair of Levi’s ages beautifully. They’re timeless and versatile, yet fashionable—no matter the decade. This message is more relevant today than ever before, when we’re all thinking how we can contribute to a more sustainable future.”