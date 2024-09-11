LePub APAC’s Cyril Louis To Join The Royals As Creative Partner/Executive Creative Director

Cyril Louis, regional executive creative director at LePub APAC, is set to join The Royals as creative partner/executive creative director.

Louis, who will relocate from Singapore to Melbourne next month, will join the agency after two and a half years as regional executive creative director at LePub APAC. At LePub, Louis was also creative lead for Heineken for APAC and Tiger Beer worldwide.

His career has seen him work on global brands including Heineken, Audi, Uber, and Beats by Dre, earning him over 200 national and international awards.

Most recently, Louis delivered award-winning ideas for Heineken including “The Boring Phone,” and Heinekicks, beer-cushioned sneakers that sold beer to Gen Z in countries where alcohol advertising is banned.

Louis’ appointment comes off the back of several new business wins for The Royals including Dairy Farmers, Melbourne University, Asahi Ventures, and Australian Unity.

“Experimentation and innovation have always been part of The Royals DNA. That’s what drives being #mostinterested. That’s what leads to our best creative work. That’s what you get with Cyril Louis,” said Andrew Siwka, managing partner and founder of The Royals.

“It is a match made in cultural alignment heaven. There was never any doubting Cyril’s world-class credentials, but the alignment of our fundamental DNA made us confident about the partnership opportunity. Exciting times ahead!”

“I thrive on making the stuff people want to seek out, not pay to avoid. To do this, you have to be interested in the people, the culture, and what’s new in their world so you can be interesting for them, relevant, and topical. I am thrilled to have such a synergy at The Royals,” said Louis.