AdvertisingNewsletter

LePub APAC’s Cyril Louis To Join The Royals As Creative Partner/Executive Creative Director

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Cyril Louis, The Royals creative partner/executive creative director.
Cyril Louis, The Royals creative partner/executive creative director.

Cyril Louis, regional executive creative director at LePub APAC, is set to join The Royals as creative partner/executive creative director.

Louis, who will relocate from Singapore to Melbourne next month, will join the agency after two and a half years as regional executive creative director at LePub APAC. At LePub, Louis was also creative lead for Heineken for APAC and Tiger Beer worldwide.

His career has seen him work on global brands including Heineken, Audi, Uber, and Beats by Dre, earning him over 200 national and international awards.

Most recently, Louis delivered award-winning ideas for Heineken including “The Boring Phone,” and Heinekicks, beer-cushioned sneakers that sold beer to Gen Z in countries where alcohol advertising is banned.

Louis’ appointment comes off the back of several new business wins for The Royals including Dairy Farmers, Melbourne University, Asahi Ventures, and Australian Unity.

“Experimentation and innovation have always been part of The Royals DNA. That’s what drives being #mostinterested. That’s what leads to our best creative work. That’s what you get with Cyril Louis,” said Andrew Siwka, managing partner and founder of The Royals.

“It is a match made in cultural alignment heaven. There was never any doubting Cyril’s world-class credentials, but the alignment of our fundamental DNA made us confident about the partnership opportunity. Exciting times ahead!”

“I thrive on making the stuff people want to seek out, not pay to avoid. To do this, you have to be interested in the people, the culture, and what’s new in their world so you can be interesting for them, relevant, and topical. I am thrilled to have such a synergy at The Royals,” said Louis.

Related posts:

  1. HOYTS’ Stephanie Mills: Aussie Cinema Diversifies As Indian Films Burst Onto Box Office Hit List
  2. OMG Bumps Eileen Ooi To CEO of PHD Asia Pacific
  3. PepsiCo Appoints New CMO For ANZ Foods Following Pandey’s Promotion
  4. Paper Moose Announces New Senior Hires To Strategy, Creative, Media & Accounts
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

10 More Spectacular Moments From The MFA Awards Over The Last 25 Years!
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Leo Burnett
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: TBWA
Special claims the Grand Prix at the 2023 B&T Awards!
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! B&T Awards 2024 Finalists Have Been Revealed!
Register Lost your password?