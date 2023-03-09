Learn Your Way Around The Kitchen With “Taste Test Kitchen”

Affectionate couple in kitchen, preparing spaghetti toghether
Taste today launched “Taste Test Kitchen”, an exciting new destination for everything consumers need to know to discover, buy and master kitchen appliances, gadgets and products.

Bringing the trust, authority and scale of Australia’s number one food media brand to a new dedicated vertical, “Taste Test Kitchen” features reviews, videos, how-to content and thousands of recipes that utilise kitchen appliances, with consumers able to shop directly from the content on pages and videos.

Taste, editor-in-chief, Brodee Myers-Cooke, said: “The Aussie passion for appliances is one of the biggest trends in food we’ve seen in decades. With 52 million page views of appliance-related content on taste.com.au over the past year, it is our fastest-growing content type and a top search term.

“In launching Taste Test Kitchen we have created a full-funnel experience for both our consumers and clients. The new vertical guides consumers from inspiration, expert reviews and product selection, through to transaction and post-purchase how-to content. It also offers our clients the opportunity to become an essential part of the purchase journey by integrating their products within a new range of commercial content solutions.”

Taste’s food experts, who combined have spent more than 226,000 hours cooking in the taste.com.au kitchen, will put appliances through their paces and do the hard work for consumers, helping them uncover the best kitchen appliances and gadgets for their needs and lifestyle. This includes food director Michelle Southan, digital food director Amira Georgy, food editor Elisa Pietrantonio and senior editor Matt Preston.

Across its new immersive platform, “Taste Test Kitchen” serves up engaging appliance content across digital, print, e-newsletter, video and social. In May 2023, Taste will also release “The Kitchen Appliance Cookbook”, published by HarperCollins, its biggest-ever cookbook of recipes utilising favourite kitchen appliances.

“Taste Test Kitchen” launches with new vertical video series featuring a compelling mix of talent hosted and how-to content including:

·         Unboxed – Taste’s food experts’ road test and review kitchen appliances.

·         Gadget Guides – Everyone loves a nifty kitchen gadget. But which lives up to the hype? These snackable Gadget Guides will transform home cooking.

·         Appliance Mastery – The taste.com.au experts take consumers step-by-step through recipes, by appliance, with all the tips needed for success.

·         Appliance Recipe Challenges – Trending appliance recipes with a taste twist: Can you make a Mars Bar pancake in a sausage roll maker? Yes, you can!

·         Taste Test – This series features tastings and reviews, uncovering the best new products hitting supermarket shelves.

