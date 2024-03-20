Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner

Lavazza, has announced it will return to this year’s FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX as the iconic event’s official coffee partner.

Lavazza will kick off the festivities of Melbourne’s most highly-anticipated events as the sole naming partner of the iconic launch party, Glamour on the Grid. Guests of the exclusive event will be treated to an enticing Lavazza Coffee Spritz upon arrival, as well as a unique Coffee Caviar dessert.

Steering into a thrilling weekend of racing, Lavazza will take centre stage as the official presenting partner of the premium space The Lavazza Atrium. This exclusive enclosure offers over 600 guests a luxury hospitality experience, including a private trackside view of the Walker Straight, premium food, and locally roasted Tales of Italy coffee.

Fans will also be treated to the ultimate culinary experience of Coffee Caviar bumps. A twist on the trending caviar bumps set to surprise and delight during cocktail hour on Saturday and Sunday.

“After an incredibly successful first year at the FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX, we’re delighted to embark on yet another exhilarating year of the partnership as the official coffee partner and sole presenting partner of Glamour On The Grid,” said Lavazza Australia general manager, Mimmo Orlando.

“At Lavazza, we are committed to delivering unparalleled coffee excellence, and we’re excited to be turning it up a notch for this year’s event. From perfectly made espressos to our innovative Coffee Caviar and Coffee Spritz cocktails, we’re excited to offer guests a range of premium coffee experiences all weekend long”.

All weekend long, coffee aficionados will be treated to premium, locally roasted Tales of Italy coffee at Lavazza’s cafe by Oval 17 in collaboration with Baketico by premium pie brand Wonder Pies.