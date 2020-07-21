Latest Episode Of Brown Riot Podcast Featuring Nigel Lopez-McBean Drops

Latest Episode Of Brown Riot Podcast Featuring Nigel Lopez-McBean Drops
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The latest episode of Brown Riot podcast is out now, featuring DBP Donut Founder and MD, Nigel Lopez-McBean.

In episode 11 of Brown Riot podcast, Coffee Cocoa Gunpowder creative partner Ant Melder talks to Founder and MD of the Emmy-nominated, LA-based creative studio DBP Donut, Nigel Lopez-McBean.

Prior to setting up DBP Donut alongside Creative Director Charlie Leahy and the highly respected acting, directing, producing and writing duo Mark and Jay Duplass, Lopez-McBean was based in Sydney where he headed up social marketing and creative services at Optus. During his time there he was responsible for the infamous Ricky Gervais “they’ve paid me, I’ve spent it” anti-ad campaign.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Lopez-McBean talks about growing up in Derby, starting out at the BBC in London, moving to Australia and then heading to the US in the lead-up to the 2016 election to “chase a dream”. While Donut’s success has been rapid and impressive – they were named Fast Company’s 2019 Most Innovative Companies in Film & TV – the experience of the last few months has given him pause for thought.

Reflecting on the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement and the lack of black talent in the creative industries, he says, “I’m at the stage where I’m not really listening to what people say any more. I’m more interested in what they’re going to do… the time for hashtag of the month is over.”

As ever, the podcast is produced by Smith & Western. All episodes are available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and at brownriot.com.

Listen to the podcast now.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

brown riot podcast

Latest News

EC7WFR The Ten Commandments. Image shot 1956. Exact date unknown.
  • Opinion

“No One Cares About Ads” And 10 Other Occasionally, Immutable Laws Of Advertising

In this guest post, DDB’s regional chief creative officer Damon Stapleton (pictured below) outlines his own unique laws of the advertising world… I have been in advertising for twenty-five years and I swore I would never write a ‘Ten rules of’ article. So, I didn’t. I wrote one with eleven laws instead. In my defence, […]

Recruiter Hays Says Industry Experience Is The Most Sought After Factor On Any Resume
  • Marketing

Recruiter Hays Says Industry Experience Is The Most Sought After Factor On Any Resume

If you are currently job searching, a survey from recruiting experts Hays identifies three crucial factors that will help you make a shortlist. Of the more than 1,100 employers Hays spoke to, 51 per cent nominated industry experience as the key factor that helps a candidate stand out from the crowd right now. This was […]

Frank Digital Transforms Gregory Jewellers With Launch Of New Online Experience
  • Advertising

Frank Digital Transforms Gregory Jewellers With Launch Of New Online Experience

Digital product and user-experience agency Frank Digital, a Jaywing company, has led a digital transformation for jewellery, diamond and watch retailer, Gregory Jewellers. Gregory Jewellers selected Frank Digital to reimagine and recreate their online presence with a focus on user experience, design and a forward-thinking eCommerce journey. With a growing chain of retail stores across […]

In Retail, What’s Old Is New
  • Opinion

In Retail, What’s Old Is New

Here's a top piece on retail. It's not penned by B&T, as our retail knowledge only extends to picking the wonky trolley.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Five By Five Adds New Clients To Roster
  • Media

Five By Five Adds New Clients To Roster

Independent agency Five by Five Global has added major tech brand Gigabyte and luxury watch disruptor Bausele to their Sydney client list, following a series of competitive pitches. They’ve also landed Logans – the iconic, heritage Sydney music retailer. As a result, the agency will be moving to larger offices on Commonwealth Street, Surry Hills. […]

Photo of podcast studio
  • Media

Audiocraft Podcast Festival Returns

The Audiocraft Podcast Festival is returning for 2020 with a slew of top industry creators and executives sharing the latest insights on the burgeoning medium. The festival will take place virtually on Saturday July 25th on online events platform Hopin. Headlining this year’s event is Gimlet co-founder/Spotify head of podcasts Matt Lieber, Science Vs host […]