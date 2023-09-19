Last Year’s Festival-Goers Spill The Beans On Cannes In Cairns!

Sure, B&T could sit here and tell you Cannes in Cairns was great and that it’s the best place to croc out until we’re blue in the face.

But where’s the fun — or indeed, trust — in that? Instead, we thought we’d let you hear from festival-goers themselves from last year. And we haven’t included all the good feedback, either. There’s plenty more lying on the cutting room floor.

“Cannes in Cairns is the industry holiday week that everyone needs!” Ed Womersley, director and founder of Hustle told us.

“It was brilliant to get all the industry leads together and away from their day-to-day; it’s a wonderful thing when everyone comes together for a conference, and they can leave their ego at the airport (mostly). The content was top class and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Emma Logan, formerly the director of member engagement and events for the AANA said that it was “an an incredible event!”

“It was beautifully executed,” she added, “from the communications to seamless arrival, great F&B options, professional staging and event logistics to epic parties and experiences!”

And trust us, Logan knows a thing or two about running a good event.

“The speakers had a great pulse on what changes the industry are overtly embracing; diversity, adaptability and a good acknowledgement of country,” said Caitlin Huskins, group marketplace director, Azerion JAPAC

“The ability to connect with great minds and clients, and for the content to help with that conversation,” Andrew Holford, chief product officer, Reprise

Right, let’s roll out some big guns. Cameron Law, group strategy director at Dentsu loved a bit of “Mark fuckin Ritson” but also Stan Grant and last year’s exceptional band King Stingray.

“Great representation of speakers and discussion points. Great events and networking,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ryan Goldsworthy, GM of services at Group M said that he loved the “A-lister sessions” and that “there was consideration for hangovers — the first day had keynotes in the morning and the next they were in the arvo.”

“Also, the wifi password was Cassowary. Lol,” he said.

Linda Robson, executive director of The Hummingbirds said she loved three things about about Cannes in Cairns:

“1. That it’s in Cairns, giving the local economy a much-needed boost. Despite only being in its second year, it felt like the conference had been going for years. 2. The opportunity to hear amazing, inspirational speakers on a great variety of topics. 3. Network with old industry friends and make new ones.”

Lesley Sweeney, managing director of Sweeney Advertising, said, “Stan Grant’s presentation was a significant moment and Australian history, and we were all lucky to be a part of it.”

No pressure for 2024, then.