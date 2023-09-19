Last Year’s Festival-Goers Spill The Beans On Cannes In Cairns!
Sure, B&T could sit here and tell you Cannes in Cairns was great and that it’s the best place to croc out until we’re blue in the face.
But where’s the fun — or indeed, trust — in that? Instead, we thought we’d let you hear from festival-goers themselves from last year. And we haven’t included all the good feedback, either. There’s plenty more lying on the cutting room floor.
“Cannes in Cairns is the industry holiday week that everyone needs!” Ed Womersley, director and founder of Hustle told us.
“It was brilliant to get all the industry leads together and away from their day-to-day; it’s a wonderful thing when everyone comes together for a conference, and they can leave their ego at the airport (mostly). The content was top class and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Emma Logan, formerly the director of member engagement and events for the AANA said that it was “an an incredible event!”
“It was beautifully executed,” she added, “from the communications to seamless arrival, great F&B options, professional staging and event logistics to epic parties and experiences!”
And trust us, Logan knows a thing or two about running a good event.
“The speakers had a great pulse on what changes the industry are overtly embracing; diversity, adaptability and a good acknowledgement of country,” said Caitlin Huskins, group marketplace director, Azerion JAPAC
“The ability to connect with great minds and clients, and for the content to help with that conversation,” Andrew Holford, chief product officer, Reprise
Right, let’s roll out some big guns. Cameron Law, group strategy director at Dentsu loved a bit of “Mark fuckin Ritson” but also Stan Grant and last year’s exceptional band King Stingray.
“Great representation of speakers and discussion points. Great events and networking,” he added.
Meanwhile, Ryan Goldsworthy, GM of services at Group M said that he loved the “A-lister sessions” and that “there was consideration for hangovers — the first day had keynotes in the morning and the next they were in the arvo.”
“Also, the wifi password was Cassowary. Lol,” he said.
Linda Robson, executive director of The Hummingbirds said she loved three things about about Cannes in Cairns:
“1. That it’s in Cairns, giving the local economy a much-needed boost. Despite only being in its second year, it felt like the conference had been going for years. 2. The opportunity to hear amazing, inspirational speakers on a great variety of topics. 3. Network with old industry friends and make new ones.”
Lesley Sweeney, managing director of Sweeney Advertising, said, “Stan Grant’s presentation was a significant moment and Australian history, and we were all lucky to be a part of it.”
No pressure for 2024, then.
Please login with linkedin to commentCannes in Cairns 2024
Latest News
Sydney Agency Engaging.io Appoints US Lead To Drive Growth
Following its US launch, Sydney independent Engaging.io has appointed Melissa Erickson to lead the growing North American business. Engaging is a multi award winning CRM integration agency, Elite HubSpot partner and number one partner for advanced Hubspot CRM implementation globally. The Sydney headquartered agency is also one of a handful of Hubspot partners worldwide to […]
Pitch Your Session For Cannes In Cairns!
Have you got what it takes to be up on stage at Cannes in Cairns next year? Well, you’re in luck. This is your chance to pitch us your session! Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate creative retreat for the media and advertising industry. We bring together the most innovative and daring minds in the […]
Cannes In Cairns Is Back! Check Out This Year’s Hype Reel & Re-Live The Vibe!
In just two short years, Cannes in Cairns has gained a reputation as the pre-eminent industry event in Australia’s adland. And it’s back, bigger and better for 2024. If you’ve not attended thus far, we’re sure you’ve heard of someone who has and we’re more than happy to stand by their platitudes. This year’s event […]
Pinterest Is Proudly Presenting Cannes In Cairns 2024!!
Pinterest is incredibly proud to be back for the third time as B&T’s principal sponsor for Cannes in Cairns. We love being in sunny Cairns, connecting with the industry and having the opportunity to drive comprehension about what Pinterest stands for and the unique benefits of advertising with us. Reflecting on our highlights from 2023’s […]
Bobbi Mahlab AM Joins Women In Media Board Of Directors
Bobbi Mahlab AM has joined the board of directors for Women in Media, a national not-for-profit registered charity developed by and for women in media across Australia. Bobbi Mahlab AM is an esteemed business leader, entrepreneur, board member and gender equality activist. She is chair and founder of Mahlab Media and co-founder of Mentor Walks. Mahlab said, “It brings […]
BOSS Announced As Presenting Partner For GQ’s Men Of The Year
News Prestige Network Publisher and Editorial Director Edwina McCann today announced luxury fashion brand BOSS returns as presenting partner for GQ Men of the Year 2023. GQ Men of the Year 2023 in association with BOSS will be presented in December, recognising and celebrating extraordinary people who have achieved success and continually raise the bar […]
“Compliance Takes Too Long & We’re Perpetually At Odds!” Financial Marketers Share Their Woes In New Study
New research has highlighted the continuing tensions between the marketing and legal/compliance teams in the financial services sector. Eight out of 10 senior marketing professionals (82 per cent) in the UK, US and Australia admit that they see their relationship with compliance and legal as adversarial and ‘us and them’, while a similar number (81 […]
TBWA\Sydney’s Fabric Enlists Actor Dacre Montgomery To Front Latest Politix Campaign
Australian actor and Politix brand ambassador, Dacre Montgomery, is encouraging men to show more of the man they are in its new campaign. Created by Fabric (part of the TBWA\Sydney Group), the campaign explores what holds young men back from being their own man. Rather than only showing one side of themselves, the hyper- masculine […]
Havas Media Loses Kia’s Media Account To Melbourne Indie Shop Advertising Associates
We're sure there'll be Champagne or optional soju all-round at Advertising Associates with this news.
Ryan Reynolds Absolutely Loses His Shit In Outrageous New Work For His Gin Brand
Hollywood megastar, entrepreneurial maestro, gorgeous wife & kids - learn to hate Ryan Reynolds a little bit more here.
Amplify Appoints Sabrina Khong As Associate Creative Director & Caitlin Todd As Business Lead
Amplify has made two new hires. Sabrina Khong fills the newly created associate creative director role and Caitlin Todd has become a business lead. Khong joins from Foxtel, where she held the role of art director working on creative conceptualisation and creative strategy for Foxtel brand campaigns. She was previously associate creative director at Section […]
Nunn Media Flies Off With Melbourne Airport’s Media Account
Thought airports were simply one of life's necessary evils? Well, judging by this, they're not without marketing too.
Get Your Entry Over The Line At The B&T Awards Live Judging Day!!!
It takes more than your Sunday best and some desperate pleading to sway B&T Award judges. Although every bit helps.
ZHIK Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Digital Agency
ZHIK may sound like a word you may scream on the bathroom scales post-winter, but discover the truth here.
B&T Awards The Work: Be Astonished By The B&T Award For Bravery Finalists 2023
To win a B&T Award For Bravery you need not save a cat from a burning building, merely produce work of this calibre.
IMAA Academy Launches New Regional101 Education Module
Show your love of the regionals with this latest initiative, rather than just getting tanked on a wine tasting weekend.
Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale
Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announces the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. The Avid Platform 2.0 makes it easier for brands to better reach and engage Australian audiences through native content campaigns with more than 140 publishers including Daily Mail Australia, passion point publishers such as We Are Explorers and Mouths […]
Are Media Celebrates The Passage Of The $10 Billion Housing Australia Future Fund
Are Media celebrates the passage of the Housing Australia Future Fund. Not to say we all shouldn't celebrate either.
Sorrell’s S4 On The Skids As Business Now Worth 10 Times Less Than Two Years Ago
If Sir Martin had simply retired after his abrupt departure from WPP in 2018 he'd be lying on a Majorca beach right now.
IAB Launches PDOOH & Digital Audio Buying Training Modules
Is your agency gripped with a silence akin to a cemetery at 3am when PDOOH & digital audio gets mentioned? Fix it here.
Nicole McInnes Tackles Australia’s Obesity Crisis As Digital Wellness’s New MD
Nicole McInnes off the carbs and on the Peloton in her latest role as Digital Wellness's MD.
Hearing Australia Releases Upbeat New Campaign Via The Station Agency
The upside to being a little hard of hearing is you get to miss a lot of moaning colleagues, partners or painful family.
Monday TV Ratings: The Block Sees Off All Comers, As HYBPA? Has A Big Night
Comedy beat gastronomy in last night's TV numbers. A fact some may find a little difficult to swallow.
Former Nine Editor Belinda Grant-Geary Named Head Of Yahoo Finance Australia
Don't know your arbitrages from your government bonds? You need to sidle up to Belinda Grant-Geary at BBQs & parties.
Tiger Beer’s Puffer Jacket Cools You Down In The Heat
Are there constant battles in your office over the air conditioner's thermostat? This weird thing could be the answer.
Scope3 Launches Universal Access To Adland Industry Emissions Data
Scope3 has launched universal access to the industry emissions data in its platform, providing greater visibility into the carbon footprint of the digital advertising ecosystem. The company said the launch represents a “significant departure” from the industry’s “fragmented approach to decarbonisation.” “The first step to tackling rising carbon emissions is ensuring the industry has access […]
Telstra’s Belong Partners With The Sydney Sixers Men’s & Women’s Teams
Warning, we are about to enter that weird, three-week period where the footy's finished but the cricket's not started.
Melbourne Racing Club Unveils “It’s Time To Re-Wild” Campaign For Caulfield Cup Carnival Via East of Everything & TABOO.
B&T appreciates the Melbourne Cup can be divisive. But not so divisive as to stop everyone taking the afternoon off.
A Dreamy Musical Sweeps The Nation Via Mattress Brand Ecosa & Bullfrog
Sure, B&T's no agency ECD, however we strongly suspect comfortableness is at the core of any mattress commercial.
Study: Over A Quarter Of Agencies Lost 10% Of Their Staff From Stress & Burnout In 2023
Just a gentle reminder, if you're regularly doing 70-hour weeks, you're probably doing another person's job for free!
Black Friday Set To Break $7 Billion
The rising cost of living and declining consumer spending in key categories are not going to dampen Australians’ enthusiasm for Black Friday, with people expected to spend up big during this sales season according to new research from strategic insights consultancy Nature. More than 10 million Australians will reach for their credit cards and wallets […]
Saatchi & Saatchi Nabs Mandie Van Der Merwe & Avish Gordhan From Dentsu As Joint Chief Creatives
Saatchi & Saatchi nabs two of the hottest creatives in the biz and goes "reformed 90s grunge act" for the press photo.
Snap Inc. & News Corp Ink Deal To Launch Content On Snapchat
News Corp announces Snapchat content deal. Apparently it had nothing to do with Rupert's doing.
Jaywing Wins a2 Milk’s SEO & Digital PR
Jaywing staff's flatulence, bloating and intestinal gut issues immediately on the improve following a2 Milk win.
WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces
WARC in partnership with brand tracking company Tracksuit, and WARC sibling company Perpetua, provider of e-commerce advertising optimisation and intelligence, have today released new research into the role of brand in helping performance marketing work harder. The new study, ‘Growth Efficiency: Marketing’s Existential Metric’, based on an analysis of ads on Amazon, shows that building […]
Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings
Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Bill McDonald (lead image) has been named as the new host of 4BC Mornings, completing the live and local line up across the revamped station. With more than 35 years’ media experience across news and sport, including coverage of Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and a Clarion Award for his coverage of […]