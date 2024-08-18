Larry Emdur Takes Home Gold Logie

The TV WEEK Logie Awards made a glittering return tonight, and Larry Emdur was awarded the biggest award in Australian TV – the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for the Most Popular Personality on television.
Host Sam Pang again opened the show with a bang and Sonia Kruger and Chris Brown hosted the glamorous red-carpet show.
The night was filled with celebrations as stars accepted their Most Popular and Best awards. Australian TV industry icon Rebecca Gibney was inducted into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame. Performances from Missy Higgins, James Bay, Jess Mauboy and Guy Sebastian added to a spectacular night.
The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards and red-carpet show was broadcast exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus.
The TV WEEK Logie Awards is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
Full list of winners
Most Popular Awards
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Best Awards
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
- Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
- Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor
- Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress
- Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
Best Drama Program
- RFDS, Seven Network
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Best Entertainment Program
- The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Best Current Affairs Program
- Australian Story, ABC
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Utopia, ABC
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Best Competition Reality Program
- MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Best Structured Reality Program
- Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10
Best Lifestyle Program
- Travel Guides, 9Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network
Best Sports Coverage
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Seven Network
Best Children’s Program
- Bluey, ABC