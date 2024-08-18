Larry Emdur Takes Home Gold Logie

The TV WEEK Logie Awards made a glittering return tonight, and Larry Emdur was awarded the biggest award in Australian TV – the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for the Most Popular Personality on television.

Host Sam Pang again opened the show with a bang and Sonia Kruger and Chris Brown hosted the glamorous red-carpet show.

The night was filled with celebrations as stars accepted their Most Popular and Best awards. Australian TV industry icon Rebecca Gibney was inducted into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame. Performances from Missy Higgins, James Bay, Jess Mauboy and Guy Sebastian added to a spectacular night.

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards and red-carpet show was broadcast exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Full list of winners

Most Popular Awards

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Best Awards

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor

Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress

Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

Best Drama Program

RFDS, Seven Network

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Best Entertainment Program

The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Best Current Affairs Program

Australian Story, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Utopia, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Best Competition Reality Program

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Best Structured Reality Program

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10

Best Lifestyle Program

Travel Guides, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Best Factual or Documentary Program

John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network

Best Sports Coverage

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Seven Network

Best Children’s Program