Lachlan Heywood Elevated To Managing Director, Daily Mail Australia

Dmg media today announced the promotion of Lachlan Heywood (lead image) to the position of managing director, Daily Mail Australia.

In this executive role, Heywood will assume responsibility for the day-to-day commercial operation of Daily Mail Australia while overseeing sales and working closely with editor Barclay Crawford and the Australian editorial team.

Rich Caccappolo, CEO dmg media said: “We are pleased to announce Lachlan’s promotion to managing director. With his extensive background as a seasoned media executive and over 25 years of experience in various leadership and management roles across Australia, including his successful tenure working alongside us, we are confident he will help lead our team through our next phase of growth.”

Heywood said: “Daily Mail Australia continues to be the first place for news for many Australians. I look forward to furthering its influence and ensuring our commercial partners reach our highly engaged readers.”

Before his promotion to managing director, Heywood had been the executive editor of Daily Mail Australia since 2017. He joined the company from The Courier Mail, Queensland’s largest daily newspaper, where he was editor.

Prior to that he was editor of the Townsville Bulletin, deputy editor of The Sunday Mail, and for several years he worked as a federal political reporter in Canberra.

Heywood’s appointment is effective from Friday, 1 September.

