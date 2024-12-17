Kyrgios & Djokovic Doubles Match To Take Centre Stage In Star Studded Brisbane International Line-Up

The biggest names in the business – Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka – will begin their 2025 Australian Open run in a red-hot field at the Brisbane International from December 29 live and free on the 9Go! and 9Now.

Making his keenly anticipated return to top-flight competition Kyrgios lines up against Djokovic, who is on the hunt for his 100th title, in a field that includes defending champion Grigor Dimitrov (world No.10), Holger Rune (No.13), Frances Tiafoe (No.18) and Matteo Berrettini (No.34).

World No.1 and defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka heads up a women’s draw featuring four top-10 players including Jess Pegula (No.7), Emma Navarro (No.8) and Daria Kasatkina (No.9) plus former world no.1 Victoria Azarenka.

Flying the Aussie flag will be Alexei Popyrin (No. 24) and Jordan Thompson (No.26) and wildcard Alja Tomljanovic. While Kyrgios and Djokovic will make for a mouth watering duo when they team up for a shot at the men’s doubles title.

Featuring in tournament commentary will be Nine’s Jelena Dokic, John Millman, Tom Rehn and Peter Psaltis, hosted by Georgie Parker and Brett Phillips.

“For Kyrgios I think his main focus will be to get through the tournament injury free. Really it is a litmus test to see how the knee and wrist holds up after the limited tournament schedule the past two years,” said Nine Wide World of Sports tennis expert, John Millman.

“But it seems during he has still been hitting quite regularly and he still possesses one of the biggest weapons in tennis, his serve. So I feel like he will be very competitive.

“The star power on show is indicative of how players see the Brisbane International as perfect preparation heading into the Australian Open. The women’s draw headlined by world number one Sabalenka holds the tantalising thought of a US Open rematch with Jessica Pegula.

“In the men’s draw it’s the first time Novak has played in this tournament since 2009. Bringing Andy Murray into his coaching team looks to be an inspired choice as he looks to return to grand slam glory in 2025. Outside of Djokovic we should be keeping an eye on defending champion Dimitrov”.