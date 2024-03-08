Kylie Minogue, Magda Szubanski & Penny Wong Revealed As Skittles LGBTQIA+ Champions
Australia’s top LGBTQIA+ champions have been unveiled in new research commissioned by Skittles Australia, with pop icon Kylie Minogue, actor Magda Szubanski, and Senate Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong all listed as our national heroes.
The research conducted in February 2024 revealed a total of ten key Australian LGBTQIA+ figures in sports, politics, the arts and music with a clear generational bias. Kylie Minogue made her mark on Gen Xers, while Penny Wong was considered a role model to Boomers. Magda Szubanski was viewed as a supporter for everyone except Gen Z, whilst Gen Z looked up to actress Ruby Rose. Other key leaders included Olympic legend Ian Thorpe, Drag Queen Courtney Act, singer/songwriter Flip and Australia’s first openly gay NRL player, Ian Roberts.
When asked why these Australians are considered champions, respondents favoured the below traits:
- Authenticity
- Acceptance
- Relatable
Interestingly, less important traits included:
- Physical presence
- Outspoken
The survey also highlighted that nearly half (49 per cent) of LGBTQIA+ respondents don’t feel as if Australia has enough LGBTQIA+ champions, with acts such as workplace support, further education around LGBTQIA+ topics, speaking up for the LGBTQIA+ community, and the use of inclusive language, listed as some of the ways to help close the gap.
When it comes to our everyday LGBTQIA+ champions (friends and family), the survey indicated four in five (79 per cent) of LGBTQIA+ Australians have been supported by their friends; whilst only half say that they have been supported by their families. Authenticity was voted as a key trait in being a supportive LGBTQIA+ champion. In line with this, empathy, patience and great communication skills were also highly favoured, as opposed to LGBTQIA+ champions demonstrating strong leadership skills.
Skittles LGBTQIA+ champion list hopes to celebrate the biggest LGBTQIA+ supporters and remind Australians of the importance of being advocates all year round.
“By shining a light on Australia’s most popular LGBTQIA+ champions and their traits, we hope to inspire others in the community to support, celebrate and further educate themselves on how to be an active ally,” said Richard Weisinger, head of brand and content at Skittles Australia.
“As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community myself, I know how important it is to have visible allies across all areas of life, from our family and friends, colleagues and supportive workplaces, to well-known Australians as voted by our LGBTQIA+ Champions list.”
Skittles continues to show its support for the LGBTQIA+ community by partnering with youth LGBTQIA+ charity Minus18. SKITTLES has worked closely with the charity on developing a free Active Ally Guide, available to anyone who wants to evolve their understanding of LGBTQIA+ topics, find ways to support the queer community and become a more active voice.
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Skittles for the third year in a row. Across this time, we’ve worked together on some very important initiatives that have positively contributed to educating LGBTQIA+ allies as well as supporting queer communities,” said Weisinger.
“With the help of free resources such as the Skittles x Minus 18 free Active Ally guide, we hope to continue to build a strong community of champions and supporters for the LGBTQIA+ community.” said Adrian Murdoch, General Manager of Brand And Business at Minus18″.
To thank Australia’s everyday LGBTQIA+ champions, Skittles is giving consumers a chance to score their very own free ‘Thank You, Champion’ box (filled with fruit Skittles, of course!).
SKITTLES LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION LIST
- Kylie Minogue AO OBE – Australian singer, songwriter and actress
- Penny Wong – Australian minister for Foreign Affairs
- Magda Szubanski – actress, author, singer and LGBTQIA + rights advocate
- Ruby Rose – model, actress, and television presenter
- lan Thorpe AM – Olympic swimmer
- Courtney Act – drag queen, singer and television personality
- Joel Creasey – stand-up comedian, actor, television and radio presenter G Flip – Australian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer
- Kylie Kwong AM – television chef, author, television presenter and restaurateur
- Michael Kirby – former Justice of the High Court of Australia
