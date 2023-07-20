Kyle Sandilands Censored By KIIS FM During Rant On The Voice

Kyle Sandilands has been censored by network KIIS FM after an emotional outburst on the subject of The Voice.

The presenter clashed with newsreader Brooklyn Ross over the issue of funding for Indigenous Australians. This came just a day after 2GB presenter Ben Fordham clashed with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the same issue.

“We have to actually give [Indigenous Australians] money and look after them,” said Ross.

“Nah, bulls**t!” exclaimed Sandilands, before going into a rant about how funds should be allocated.

“How about educating people and giving people the chance to build their own life like the rest of us did?” he said.

The clash came just after a large chunk of Sandilands comments were censored. He strongly objected to allocating $ 34 billion to Indigenous Australians.

“No one’s really putting all that $34billion into fixing the real problem. They’re painting houses and giving them this and that [without fixing the real problems]”.

“We’ll rename Fraser Island!” Sandilands mocked, before attacking Welcome to Country traditions.

He singled out Network 10’s The Project as an example of this.

“Look, The Project’s thanking people from the past [for] using their land,’ before declaring, ‘These things, they’re s**t!”

“No one’s better than anyone else. If they’re treated worse, that’s an issue,” Sandilands said.

“Yep, I agree with that,” co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson said.

“Thank you, Jackie,” said Sandilands sarcastically. “Jackie’s finally popped up.”

“I understand you don’t want to get involved in it,” conceded Sandilands. “[An] angry man and a gay man [Ross] arguing.”

“And both of us white!” he added.

Last week the radio station censored Peter Evans during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The former My Kitchen Rules star vocalised his opposition to Covid vaccines, masks, and social distancing – most of what he said was beeped out by the station’s censor.

Evans was largely canceled by the media after he shared misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a neo-Nazi meme.