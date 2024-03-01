Kyle Sandilands Attacks Rival’s Anti-Vape Ad Stance: “It’s Not Heroin Hughesy, It’s Bubble Gum Vape”

Kyle Sandilands hasn’t held back in his critique of rival radio host David ‘Hughesy’ Hughes’ offer to promote anti-vape ads for free on his breakfast show.

(Note to readers: we will write a news story when Sandilands does hold back from offering critique).

Following the news that the government is launching a campaign to stop young people from vaping, 2Day FM host David ‘Hughesy’ Hughes offered to host ads for free on his breakfast show Hughesy, Ed and Erin.

Not every approved of Hughesy’s act of good will, however, with Sandilands describing the move as “pathetic” during KIIS FM’s show this morning.

“They’ve lost the plot over there at 2dayFM. We do some ridiculous things but we wouldn’t do this. It’s pathetic,” Sandilands said.

“It’s not heroin Hughesy, it’s bubble gum vape”.

Not content with airing his opinions to his audience, Sandilands then decided to ring up 2Day FM radio live on air, urging them to not do the free ads.

“Don’t do the anti-vaping campaign. You’re a flop, don’t do that stuff… It’s not heroin dog, it’s vaping man,” he said.

Hughesy made the surprising offer on Thursday whilst interviewing NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.

“I have officially and forever given up vaping. It wasn’t easy to do but I’ve done it. I’m going to put this on the public record, I will do it if you will have me,” he said.

Hughesy revealed he had previously turned down huge amount of money from an anti-vape campaign but had turned it down because he was still vaping.

“I decided to take a higher moral ground. I said no to the money because I couldn’t really morally do those campaigns while I was still vaping,” he explained.

“If it can convince even just a few people to get help or discourage them from taking up vaping, I think that’s a huge win.”