Korean Air Unveils Rebrand Designed By Brand & Marketing Consultancy Lippincott

Korean Air has unveiled a new look designed by global brand and marketing consultancy Lippincott, expanding Seoul’s role as a global aviation hub.

It is the first brand refresh since 1984 and only the second in the airline’s 55-year history. Guided by the brand’s “Excellence in Flight” tagline, the redesign focused on elevating Business and First-Class offerings and creating a hospitality-inspired passenger experience.

Korean Air’s refreshed branding extends across physical and digital touchpoints. The new identity and design take to the skies in March 2025.

“It was an honor to partner with Korean Air on this far-reaching project—which draws on Lippincott’s expertise in both aviation branding and establishing post-M&A brands to build connection and progress for the future,” Michael D’Esopo CEO of Lippincott said.

“Our cross-functional global team has worked closely with the Korean Air team to balance the rich history and heritage of the brand while also creating a unique reinterpretation focused on the future. We look forward to this new identity serving as a visible signal for Korean Air to affirm its flag carrier status while standing apart from other organizations”.

“For over 40 years, Korean Air’s blue-top livery has distinguished its fleet and is nothing short of iconic. It has been a privilege to have been trusted to refresh and reinvigorate this instantly recognisable brand into a modern, premium new look,” Dan Vasconcelos, partner and creative director EMEA of Lippincott added.