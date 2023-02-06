Komo Nabs Ex-Optus, EonX Exec Aussie Merciadez For New Customer Loyalty Role

Customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has appointed Aussie Merciadez to its new global chief of customer engagement and loyalty partnerships.

Merciadez will lead Komo’s move into the loyalty category as it looks to fill a gap in the market with a SaaS solution making it quick and easy for brands to create a cost effective and compelling loyalty program.

Merciadez’s 20-plus year career includes more than eight years at Optus as senior partnership manager, customer engagement specialist, and senior manager of loyalty partnerships and rewards.

Komo CEO and co-founder Joel Steel said “Aussie’s extensive knowledge, network and expertise will ensure Komo’s entry into the loyalty space is seamless. Adding loyalty and rewards to our already world leading Engagement Technology creates substantial opportunities to increase revenue and customer retention.

“Our customers want to deliver beyond basic gift card rewards and simple competition mechanics – they want to harness and leverage loyalty but are hamstrung by existing programs that fall short on personalisation, fun, excitement, and engagement. Existing solutions are static and suffer content fatigue – and most mid-market brands don’t have the resources to invest in a full loyalty solution,” he added.

“The Komo team are innovative, agile, and extremely smart. Solving complex marketing challenges with simple solutions is what excites me most. The energy and culture at Komo will make this an incredible journey to be a part of,” said Merciadez.

“Loyalty is ripe for disruption, and I am excited to lead the charge with Komo given their progressive capabilities are perfectly aligned to the environmental trends of a broader marketing landscape. Speed to market, self-managed or Komo supported implementation and the ability to retarget customers in real time, highly personalised, is a real game changer.”

