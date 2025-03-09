Klook Launches Social Campaign In Search Of ANZ’s Top Japanese & Korean Pop Culture Fans To Win All-Inclusive Trip

Travel experiences platform Klook has launched a new campaign to bring together content creators for its inaugural Fandom Tour. The campaign calls on everyday social users – as well as micro and nano influencers – to put themselves forward for a public vote to unearth the most influential superfans.

An extension of the recently launched Klook Kreator program, which sees content creators earn while they travel with Klook, content creators can contend for a spot on the Fandom Tour in either Japan or South Korea, on an all-expense paid trip to explore their fandoms in real life. The casting call to content creators across Australia and New Zealand is now live. The categories include #sendnoods (foodies), Hey-Drama (anime or K-drama fans), Kpop Stans (lovers of Kpop), Tokyo Drift (car enthusiasts), Player 1 (gamers), Kawaii Crew (toys and collectibles), Style Servers (fashionistas) and Glam Fam (beauty and skincare).

“We’re bringing together all of the niche fan communities and empowering them to showcase the best versions of themselves on a dream trip to Japan or South Korea, to inspire their communities, be it gamers, toy collectors, Kpop fans or foodies,” Klook’s managing director of Oceania, UK and The Americas, Henry Hooper said.

To enter, content creators can fill out an Expression of Interest form, share their social media accounts, and tell Klook why they deserve a spot. Klook will shortlist candidates based on content quality, engagement, and passion for their fandom. The public voting phase will determine the final winners, one from each of the eight categories.

Klook has seen a rise in fandom-inspired travel experiences, such as Sanrio theme parks in Japan and K-drama filming location tours in South Korea. Since the same time in 2024, bookings for experiences defined as niche or specialist have increased by 109 per cent.

“The purpose and meaning of travel has really changed, especially for Millennials and Gen Z travellers. People’s passions and interests are often at the forefront – be it video games, fashion, or collectibles. Pop-cultural experiences are just as important as new cultural experiences while travelling,” DJ, author, Japanese collectibles expert and Klook ‘Kreator’ Andrew Levins added.

“Pop-culture tourism is a testament to the power of fandom and its ability to drive travel. In the past few years, we’ve all witnessed the rise of trends like set-jet travel, thanks to the likes of The White Lotus, but quietly we’re also seeing other niche interest groups fuel travel appetite,” Hooper added.

Klook’s Fandom Tour will be an all-inclusive 5-day trip, taking creators from Australia and New Zealand to Japan or South Korea. The hunt for the ultimate superfans runs from 5 pm on 5 March 2025 to 11:59 pm on 21 March 2025 AEDT.