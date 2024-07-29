Klook Launches Fresh Play On Influencer Marketing, In New Klook Kreator Program

Klook hosted a Bali-themed launch party to kick off its Klook Kreator program.

The Klook Kreator program is a new approach to influencer marketing that leverages the collective power of micro and nano influencers with niche audiences. The event brought together Klook’s most prominent existing Kreators to celebrate the launch of the initiative and entice more Klook Kreators to its program.

“Today, Gen Z travellers instinctively look to social media for authentic, informative, bite-sized content. A recent Klook Travel Pulse survey revealed that social media is the top inspiration tool for Gen Z travellers, with more than half using social platforms to discover new destinations and experiences instead of using search engines and traditional travel guides,” said Diana Vidovic, Klook’s director of Oceania marketing.

“We were thrilled to see some of our inaugural Kreator community members come together last night to help us celebrate the launch while enjoying some Bali-inspired cocktails and sharing their own tips and experiences with others. The response we have received to the program has been overwhelmingly positive and we believe there are many more micro and nano influencers out there who have a lot to offer the Klook brand. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow the community – or what we call the ‘Kreatorverse’”.

“My audience doesn’t engage as well with sponsored posts as they do my regular content, but using my Klook Kreator code allows me to make a video that appeals to my audience first and foremost, that also allows me to make a little money from said video,” said Andrew Levins, Klook Kreator.

Rebutting the trend of brands collaborating with well-known ‘mega’ influencers, Klook Kreators are part of a community of niche content makers who earn money while they travel by sharing their Klook experiences with their followers. Kreators are only required to have a minimum of 1,000 followers on their social media channels to be eligible to join the program. Each Klook Kreator is issued with a unique code that their followers can use to unlock a discount on the experiences they share, while Klook Kreators themselves receive a commission for each sale using the code.

The Klook Kreator program is an industry-first influencer affiliate program with social media at its core. Casting the net wider and reaching more targeted audiences than traditional influencer affiliate programs, Klook Kreators from all backgrounds are invited to create content and actively engage with their peers as they share their experiences, turning their posts into travel forums involving highly engaged individuals with shared interests while incentivising Klook bookings.

Vidovic said: “The program helps to democratise the influencer marketing landscape in the travel industry, which has long been skewed toward mega influencers. While mega influencers have a high following, they often have lower engagement among less targeted audiences, which can sometimes prove challenging when seeking ROI for marketing investment.

“By expanding our network of Klook Kreators, we hope to reach more relevant audiences with experiences that interest them while giving our Kreators themselves the opportunity to enjoy unique travel experiences and earn some extra cash along the way- it’s a win-win scenario.”

Levins adds: “I can make a video about a place that hasn’t been focused on before and provide a place to buy a ticket, as well as a Kreator Code that both my audience and I can benefit from.

“It’s pretty easy to make Klook fit in a lot of the different directions my videos can go in. The audiences are different too – a video I made this month about how to travel Japan with kids has had over 2 million views on Instagram while barely scraping over 40,000 views on TikTok. A video I made about the Hello Kitty theme park Sanrio Puroland was the reverse – ten times more popular on TikTok than Instagram. But both audiences love to travel so it’s up to me to make videos that cater to them in different ways.”

Aside from Klook’s goal of growing the Kreator network, the brand says empowering its community of Kreators by upskilling them in the field of content creation and helping them to grow their audiences will be a key focus of its future strategy.