Kiwis Say No To Notifications In Latest Digital Wellbeing Campaign For 2degrees Via TBWA\NZ’s

As part of its ongoing ‘Fighting for Fair’ platform, 2degrees has launched ‘NOtifications,’ its latest initiative to help New Zealanders take control of their notifications before they take control of them.

Created by TBWA\NZ, the campaign launches as part of the Fairer Phones Project, a series of initiatives focused on healthy digital behaviours.

With ‘NOtifications’, 2degrees continues to provide practical, science-backed solutions to help people use their devices on their terms. The campaign consisted of a startling 30” spot to raise awareness around the scale of the problem and the promotion of three simple tips that can help everyone limit and better manage their notifications.

The campaign was launched to coincide with the school holidays in New Zealand – a time when many parents want to connect with their teens about screen time, focus, balanced digital behaviours and improving their digital wellbeing.

The hero 30” spot highlights the overwhelming nature of the notifications we receive, particularly for teens, with many feeling bombarded, anxious and unable to concentrate. A 2degrees-commissioned survey found 46 per cent of Gen Z say they receive far too many notifications, and 38 per cent regularly feel overwhelmed, anxious or panicked. Across all age groups, half of New Zealanders said they receive too many notifications, and 30 per cent struggle to concentrate because of them. This campaign alerts New Zealanders to this issue and provides very simple solves to manage your notifications.

“Notifications are a constant distraction in our hyper-connected world, pulling us away from the things that matter. With an average of 2371 notifications hitting our teenagers daily, this campaign literally cuts through the noise – by encouraging people to take back control of their digital lives. We wanted to create something that felt urgent, relatable, and actionable. It’s not just about raising awareness; it’s about shifting behaviour,” said Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer at TBWA\NZ.

The campaign leverages high-impact creative across multiple touchpoints, including a hero 30” spot, out-of-home, digital and social media, ensuring the message reaches Kiwis in the very environments where notification fatigue is most prevalent.

“At 2degrees, we believe in fighting for fair, whether that’s fairness in our pricing and products, or how we engage with our devices. Digital wellbeing is something we’re passionately focused on – as we should be, and “NOtifications” is the next step in helping Kiwis take back control of their digital lives, ensuring notifications work for them, not against them,” reinforced Dave Pearce, GM marketing at 2degrees.

This instalment is the latest in a series of purpose-led initiatives from TBWA\NZ for 2degrees, following ‘Good Tings’, a set of tips for parents and teens navigating the first-phone-moment, and ‘Real Mode’, a programme encouraging Kiwis to put their phones aside at moments of real-life connection. By blending behavioural science with cultural insight, TBWA\NZ continues to drive creative disruption for brands seeking to create meaningful change.

To regain control, 2degrees suggests:

1. Say No – When apps ask to send notifications, be selective. Only allow the ones that genuinely require your attention.

2. Tidy Up – Regularly review your notification settings and mute unnecessary alerts.

3. Plan Ahead – Set specific times to check notifications rather than reacting to them all day.