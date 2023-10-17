Kirsty Visman Acquires Superdream

Kirsty Visman Acquires Superdream
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Kirsty Visman (pictured above) has acquired Australian-based full-service marketing agency, Superdream.

    Kirsty Visman, who is currently the agency’s managing director, has led the agency since its inception.

    “As Director of the agency, since we opened eight years ago, Superdream always felt like my baby. Building the agency from just one foundation client to an agency with over 50 clients, including several household names, and a turnover of close to $2 million, has been an incredible journey,” Visman said.

    “I’m incredibly excited about the future of Superdream. We have a formidable team who really care about the work we do and the people we work with. I’m so eager to see what Superdream can accomplish in the years ahead”.

    To mark the occasion, Superdream has unveiled a shiny new brand that incorporates artificial intelligence.

    “Our new identity is a celebration of the friction and individuality of dreams. It embodies our determined ambition to create an expectation and appetite for transformative work. Inclusivity is at its heart, inviting everyone to be part of our dream” Visman said. “We’ve chosen to stand tall, refusing to sit down and be quiet in the face of challenges, continuously seeking metamorphosis”.

    “While our services remain consistent, our team’s dedication unwavering, this new identity encapsulates our growth, aspirations, and vision for the future. Superdream is not just about dreaming; it’s about making dreams come alive”.

    “Our new brand identity speaks to change, adaptation, and metamorphosis. All signs of the times. It uses AI generated imagery to reflect our commitment to utilising this technology to benefit our clients in any way possible. It’s also a reflection of our ever-evolving nature and our commitment to positivity, momentum, and purposeful action for brands,” Visman said.




