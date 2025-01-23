AdvertisingMediaNewsletter

King Living Brings UM To The Table For Media Account

Anathea Ruys.

Furniture retailer King Living has dispensed with indie media agency Noisy Beast, appointing UM.

UM’s Sydney office will be handling the account that caters for both for both local and international audiences, as reported in AdNews.

“We are thrilled to partner with UM Australia as our global media agency,” said King Living CMO Anna Howarth.

“Their strategic counsel, research and data smarts, together with their collaborative global network will allow us to deliver unified yet locally resonant campaigns.

“This appointment is a pivotal step in driving our brand’s growth and deepening our connection with customers worldwide.”

UM CEO Anathea Ruys added: “Our commitment to innovative solutions and local market understanding will help King Living achieve their global objectives,” she said

“We are excited to bring their vision to life through impactful, results-driven media strategies that resonate with diverse global audiences.”

Noisy Beast had served as King Living’s media agency for the past six years.

