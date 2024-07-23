KINESSO Commerce Partners With Vudoo To Roll Out First-To-Market Global Solution

KINESSO Commerce, IPG Mediabrands’ technology-driven commerce division, has announced a global partnership with Vudoo.

The partnership powers the launch of a new, always-on commerce media solution that combines KINESSO Commerce’s activated media with Vudoo’s advanced shoppable ad technology, enabling content to be shoppable all the time, across the open web.

KINESSO Commerce has launched the end-to-end solution under the banner of “ShopNow”, which encompasses the full suite of capabilities offered, including Vudoo technology, KINESSO’s activation and performance capabilities, and creative solutions from IPG Mediabrands.

The partnership is a first-to-market global solution across leading commerce partners – including Amazon – providing KINESSO clients with greater transparency and visibility on the consumer journey, including whether or not a consumer completes a purchase once they’ve added items to their cart. The global partnership will launch in the Australian market with several iconic Australian retailers. Further rollouts will follow in the UK, US, and APAC, along with a broader portfolio of clients.

“Vudoo’s vision aligns perfectly with ours at KINESSO Commerce—we believe every story we tell needs a ‘buy button’ to ensure a seamless consumer experience, which has become a fundamental expectation for brands today, especially with younger digital-native audiences. We are confident this partnership will redefine how our global brands engage with consumers on the open web,” said Hope Williams, KINESSO Australia’s head of commerce.

“Our commitment to providing a globally scalable, end-to-end solution—including creative production, activation, and insights, paired with Vudoo’s world-class commerce technology —is a testament to our dedication to client growth and success in the face of digital disruption,” she added.

KINESSO Commerce’s expertise in measurement and analytics, coupled with Vudoo’s real-time capture of first-party data, will supercharge KINESSO Commerce’s optimisation capabilities to drive further conversions for the agency’s clients. KINESSO Commerce will be able to elevate its off-retailer website and content creation services, benefitting the wider IPG Mediabrands network. Vudoo’s interactive video features will enable digital marketers to access customer intent signals currently unavailable from regular video formats, giving consumers the power to dictate what they want to see and what their user journey looks like.

“We’re thrilled to announce our alliance with KINESSO Commerce, enabling consumers to shop directly from ads and content, and helping retailers achieve greater reach,” said Nick Morgan, Vudoo’s CEO and founder.

“This partnership is a testament to Vudoo’s commitment to innovation and our vision for a future where shopping everywhere becomes a seamless reality for consumers worldwide. Together, we hope to set a global precedent of transforming traditional advertising by making every piece of content shoppable directly on the open web”.

“The content commerce space is rapidly evolving and expectations from consumers online are high, particularly when it comes to the checkout process,” said Amie Owen, KINESSO Commerce’s global chief growth officer.

“We’re excited to partner with the team at Vudoo to make content shoppable and streamline the user experience as we believe that everything should be shoppable all the time. The 360-degree view of customer purchasing journeys and real-time analytics available on Vudoo’s platform will enable our marketers to enhance customer engagement and drive actionable insights for brands,” added Owen.