Kinesso Australia Wins Big At Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards

Kinesso Australia has been awarded the APAC Marketing with Purpose Award 2023 and the hotly contested APAC Agency of the Year 2023 at this year’s Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards event earlier this week.

Kinesso Australia’s wins were based on their commitment to customers, the impact of the agency’s solutions, and their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

Jess White (lead image), CEO Kinesso Australia said she was both humbled and elated at Kinesso’s success and owed the wins entirely to her dedicated and talented team and brave client partners.

“Winning metal at awards is always an honour, but taking out two top spots across the APAC region at the prestigious Microsoft Partner Awards is very special. To win the Marketing with Purpose award two years in a row exemplifies our commitment to making our work more than a job and aligning our passion with purpose. The competition is always tough; the calibre of entries is always outstanding, so recognition in two such coveted categories is wonderful,” White said.

“In addition to my team and our client partners I would also like to thank Microsoft who provide the technologies that enable Kinesso to provide business growth solutions for our clients”.

“Congratulations to Kinesso for an incredible year. This is a huge agency team effort but I’d also highlight two influential leaders who have been instrumental to winning these awards. Credit to Andrew Holford (Chief Product Officer, Kinesso AU) for his continued partnership and leadership in this space, to Kellyn Coetzee (Head of Media & AI) for her vision, passion and evangelising Microsoft advertising across the business and to the team’s contribution to the win. What an incredible achievement and testament to everyone who worked so hard to be such incredible partners over the last 12 months+. The collaboration continues from strength to strength and seeing back-to-back wins with the Marketing with Purpose Award and now winning our highest award as APAC Agency of the Year!” said Adam Goodman, Microsoft national agency lead.

“Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge Kinesso Australia’s deserved wins. We had an exceptional pool of high calibre nominations this year, making our winners’ achievements all the more significant, demonstrating their impactful and transformative work,” said Katherine Eills, global partner and awards lead, Microsoft Advertising.

This APAC wins means Kinesso Australia is automatically entered into the Microsoft Advertising Global Partner Awards, up against the winners of America’s and Europe.