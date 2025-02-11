KINESSO Appoints UK Search Specialist Charlie Ransom To Head Trading & Operations

KINESSO has announced the appointment of Charlie Ransom to the newly created role of national trading & operations lead, search, as the agency expands its Search craft and elevates its SEO offering.

Specialising in market strategies and end-to-end processes for international brands, Ransom was previously with KINESSO UK&I.

He is charged with leading the development and delivery of innovative Search best practice; and creating an L&D agenda across Search for KINESSO nationally.

“Adding Charlie’s expertise to our team comes at a pivotal point in KINESSO’s evolution. Charlie’s innate ability to simplify the complex and be able to tell stories from the numbers, brings a unique skill set and specialisation to the agency which will clearly benefit our clients,” Kim Kho, GM, trading & global capabilities centre, KINESSO said.

“With AI as a core focus, Charlie will closely collaborate with senior leaders and stakeholders, to drive the vision, strategy, and execution of KINESSO’s Search roadmap, ensuring alignment across all client and partner goals. As AI technology advances, Charlie is dedicated to identifying the most effective AI capabilities that support both agency and client needs, ensuring an optimal balance between innovation and practical application,” Kho added.

Most recently Ransom was paid search account director at KINESSO UK&I where he earned his stripes specialising in development of market-leading strategies and end-to-end processes for international brands. He has worked across a diverse range of clients, including NatWest, Amazon, LV Insurance, Mattel, and Kenvue, driving strategic planning, activation, and innovation within the Search space.

“Joining KINESSO’s Australian team is a dream come true, they are smart-thinkers and innovators, and I am excited to lead the charge and ensure specialisation within each of KINESSO’s biddable channels and across the wider Mediabrands family. One of my immediate tasks is to foster synergy between Paid and Organic Search and identify key areas to prioritise media spend and on-site optimisation, to enhance overall Search coverage and efficiency. I can’t wait to get started,” Ransom said.

“More than anything Charlie is just a great guy to have around, and his banter and sense of humour brings a sense of fun to the team every day. We welcome him on board,” Kho added.