“Kids Can Kind Of Be Pricks!” Ryan Reynolds Brings The Charm & The Gags For Sick Kids Charity PSA

The year’s most prolific adman, Ryan Reynolds, is back in front of the camera yet again, lending his breezy charm to a PSA for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

The ad, via Reynolds’ own agency Maximum Effort, sees the Deadpool star don a ghastly Christmas jumper to appeal for funds for the hospital.

Reynolds delivers his famed sarcastic wit from the opening line: “Every parent knows that kids, while a magical gift from heaven, can kind of be pricks.”

“At SickKids, we are not just focused on delivering the most advanced care with the most talented staff, we also want kids to get back to being themselves,” said Reynolds. “Which, you know, is kind of a lot.”

Reynolds has worked with the charity since 2018 and last year’s donation drive raked-in $600,000 Canadian dollars ($A672,0000).

Watch the fun below that also includes cameos from crooner Michael Bublé and American ice hockey star Auston Matthews.