Kids Are Crazy About YouTube According To Precise TV Advertiser Report

Precise TV revealed its first-ever Precise Advertiser Report: Kids for Australia, revealing key intelligence for advertisers aiming to drive sales with social video advertising.

The PARK AUS report shows that YouTube dominates most categories in terms of viewership and performance, with nearly 9 in 10 kids surveyed saying they consume YouTube content and 46 per cent of those views happening on connected TV (CTV).

According to the study, 83 per cent of kids co-view with their parents when watching YouTube via CTV. This has meant that families are two times more likely to recall an ad when co-viewing on YouTube.

Key takeaways:

· Nearly 70 per cent of kids aged 10-12 are aware of YouTube Shorts.

· Parents buy their kids toys (68 per cent) more than clothes (66 per cent).

· 35 per cent of kids ages 6 to 12 make wish lists at least 3 months before Christmas.

· 76 per cent of parents plan to spend the same or more as last year on holiday gifts in 2023.

· 6 in 10 kids have bought or asked for something they’ve seen on TikTok

· YouTube and TikTok are kids favourite social platforms

· Nearly a quarter of kids watch YouTube on a Connected TV

Precise TV today also announced the additions of Tom Drinkwater as sales director and Samson Wong as head of ad ops, APAC.

“The timing of these events couldn’t be better as we’re bolstering our Australia team with two respected industry veterans who are well positioned to help our clients leverage our research and insights,” said Sean Sparks, Precise TV, managing director Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Drinkwater and Wong will work closely with Sparks, who was standing shoulder to shoulder with Precise TV cofounders Christian Dankl and Nadav Shmuel to build the first version of Precise TV’s offerings in 2015.

“We’re experiencing an unprecedented number of agencies and clients partnering with us, and we are able to deliver them a genuine competitive advantage underpinned by industry leading results,” continued Sparks.

For seven years, Precise TV Australia has experienced significant growth with advertisers looking to drive stronger business outcomes through video-level ad targeting. The interest began with kids, pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies, and has now expanded to include automotive companies and travel destinations looking to drive sales.

“Agencies and brands have been telling me about Precise TV for a while now, and I’m seeing the spenders in the biggest categories asking for the performance video ad solution that only we can deliver,” said Tom Drinkwater, who recently served as group business director at out-of-home ad tech Veridooh.

“There’s incredible growth potential with this business,” said Samson Wong, who most recently worked in the ad tech buying division of WooliesX.

“I’m eager to support the operation and build upon the impressive infrastructure the team has built.” he said.

You can access the full report here.