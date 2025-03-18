KFC’s FLG Mystery Box Offers Aussies The Chance To Name Their Own Burger & Win Epic Prizes

Dare to delve into the delicious unknown and lean into the spice of life? Well, KFC has curated a stash of secret prizes to help Aussies turn it up a notch with the FLG Mystery Box. ‘What is an FLG Mystery Box?’ we hear you asking?! Well, KFC is offering fans thousands of tasty and sometimes thrilling prizes to explore life’s mysteries. From free food to epic major prizes, KFC is helping Aussies live a Finger Lickin’ Good life.

We know Aussies love a good mystery and KFC is well-known to have a secret or eleven. But to whet the appetite and stir the curiosity, they’re offering a glimpse at a few of the insane prizes up for grabs. Much like those elusive herbs and spices, the full story remains hidden for now. Though one thing is for sure: adventure awaits those who embrace the unknown:

Tassie Road Trip: Embark on a breathtaking road trip through Tasmania, cruising from Cradle Mountain to Wineglass Bay, flanked by a KFC truck delivering delicious crispy goodness at every scenic stop.

Feature in a KFC Advert: You’ve seen the ads on TV and now it’s your time to join in on the lights, camera, action and appear in a KFC Commercial for real.

KFC Burger Named After You: Live the KFC dream and design your very own KFC burger which will appear on the secret menu, with your name on it.

Ignite your taste buds and your inner adventure with the Mystery Box prizes on offer. This could be anything from a free KFC Zinger Burger to mystery rewards and vouchers. On top of that, every Mystery Box participant will be added into a prize draw to win a major prize, helping Aussies dive face first, fork free into life.

“We want Aussies to live freely and experience an FLG life in all its delicious glory. The FLG Mystery Boxes are our way of adding a bit of spice to everyday app orders. From epic prizes to free bites of our world-famous chicken, we’re giving people a chance to embrace the unexpected and make today a little more mysterious,” said Sally Spriggs, group marketing director at KFC.

Aussies can find FLG Mystery Boxes in the app from today, Tuesday 18th, March and will be available until Monday, 14th April with major prizes to be drawn over four weeks. A minimum spend of $1 within the KFC App is required to place your order with a side of mystery.