KFC Partners With Collingwood FC For Finger Lickin’ New Sponsorship Deal

Did someone say AFL? Iconic fast food chain, KFC, has penned a four-year deal with the Collingwood Football Club, to become the AFL powerhouse’s new premier partner.

The partnership will cover the club’s four football platforms, including AFL, AFLW, VFL, and VFLW, and will see the brand’s iconic logo feature on the back of the home guernsey, and the front of the away guernsey, across all four teams.

The brand has also announced it will support Collingwood’s community and grassroots’ initiatives, via an AFLW career pathway and development program, which features professional and personal development sessions, leadership workshops, and mentoring programs.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have long-term and loyal partners at Collingwood. The last time we changed our premier partner was back in 2010. This is a significant moment for us,” Collingwood CEO, Mark Anderson (featured image, centre-right) said in a statement released today.

“We welcome KFC as our new premier partner. KFC is another global brand which reinforces the strength of partnerships we experience across all of our corporate partners.

“Over the past two years the industry has faced unprecedented challenges through the impact of COVID. Our partnership with KFC is recognition of how well our club has emerged from those years of difficulty and is an endorsement of our future.

“Collingwood works to be recognised as a home for elite performance, as a club that cares for its people and gives back to the community.

“Over the past 12 months the club has gone through a period of transformative change, and it is fitting that as we embark on a new Collingwood era KFC shares in and supports this journey.

KFC Chief Marketing Officer, Kristi Woolrych, said the fast food chain – which was “always looking for ways to support the football community further” – were eagerly anticipating the next four years.

“We’re also delighted to be teaming up with the club to create their AFLW career pathway and development program,” she said in a statement.

“This is a new program for both Collingwood and KFC to be involved in and one we are fully supportive of.”

The new deal sees the culmination of the club’s previous partnership with insurance company, CGU, after 11 years of support.

