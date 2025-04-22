KFC Dials Up The Heat With New Habanero Hot & Crispy, Available For Limited Time Nationwide

KFC’s new Habanero Hot & Crispy is available for a limited time nationwide.

With Hot & Crispy Boneless an established fan favourite, this release sees KFC dialling up the flavour even further, with a Habanero twist. Featuring boneless chicken made with a crispy, golden coating and drizzled with a blazing Habanero sauce, available for a limited time in all KFC stores across Australia.

“Hot & Crispy has fast become a crowd favourite since its launch a few years back and now we’re taking it to a whole new level with our specially crafted Habanero sauce. Plus, we have even more spicy surprises throughout the month, so stay tuned,” Sally Spriggs, group marketing director at KFC Australia said.

Habanero Hot & Crispy is available for a limited time at KFC restaurants nationwide and for delivery via the KFC App from Tuesday 22 April until 2 June 2025. Habanero Hot & Crispy is available as a three or six-piece snack and as a combo with chips and a drink. The Habanero Hot & Crispy Boneless Variety Feast includes six pieces of Habanero Hot & Crispy, four Original Tenders, six Nuggets, Potato & Gravy, regular corn, large chips, and a drink.

The Habanero Hot & Crispy is the first taste of other releases KFC has in store.