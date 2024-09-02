KFC Brings Back The Legendary Popcorn Chicken Slab For The Footy Finals Season

Game time feeds have long been a culinary cornerstone of our great nation. From the humble meat pie to hot chips with tomato sauce and of course much-beloved chicken wings, Aussies have become true connoisseurs of a game day treat. And with Footy Finals fever gripping the nation, and Fried Night Footy holding a firm place Aussie hearts, the Colonel felt it was the perfect time for one of KFC’s most highly requested game time feeds to make its BIG return. That’s right, after two long years, KFC is bringing back the Popcorn Chicken Slab.

When The Slab last hit Aussie shores, it sent shockwaves through the slabosphere, cementing its status as a cult favourite. Coming complete as an enormous pull-apart pillow of six, fluffy-as-a-cloud Dinner Rolls, stuffed full of KFC’s signature Popcorn Chicken and oozing with tasty cheese sauce and moreish BBQ sauce. The Slab is officially one of the BIGGEST menu items to ever cluck its way through KFC’s doors and is beloved by KFC afficionados across the country.

So, gather your mates (or don’t – we won’t judge), grab some moist towelettes and prepare for a game time feast so good, you’d think it was sent straight from the heavens.

“We have been overwhelmed with requests from fans to bring this favourite back, so we are thrilled to announce that The Slab is available nationwide for the first time since 2022, just in time for the Footy Finals! This fan favourite is perfect for sharing with friends or family, but get in quick, because it’s not going to be around forever”.=

The Slab will be available in KFC restaurants nationwide from Tuesday 3 September until Monday 30 September and can be purchased as a standalone treat or as a Combo for 1 with chips and a drink or a Combo for 2. If you’re feeding a crowd, The Slab Feast will have you covered with a selection of Original Recipe, Chicken Tenders, Chips and sauce on the side as well.