KenoGo Celebrates “The Thrill of The Wait” Via The Idea Shed

The Idea Shed has launched its first brand campaign for KenoGo, “The Thrill of The Wait.” This campaign, designed to embody the brand’s optimistic new platform “Life’s a Ball” and the entertainment of playing KenoGo, will unveil a distinctive fresh identity. Since launching in 2022, KenoGo is poised to continue its rapid growth trajectory in the lotteries arena.

This campaign marks the beginning of a new partnership between KenoGo and The Idea Shed, which won the account after a highly competitive pitch last October. The Idea Shed will provide full-service creative and brand management, campaign strategy, concept development, and creative execution for the next two years. This marks another success in a string of successful wins for the agency in the last 18 months.

“The Thrill of The Wait” campaign captures the excitement of KenoGo’s unique offering: the world’s largest Keno jackpot of $40 million, available to win every 3 minutes. Backed by significant investment and leveraging the media expertise of Melbourne’s PMG, the integrated campaign will roll out across TV, nationally on Foxtel, cinema, online video, social, and out-of-home.

“Having downtime doesn’t have to mean doom scrolling — waiting for things doesn’t have to suck… waiting for that date running late, the washing machine to finish, the kettle to boil –– those are really your time to shine and come alive,” said John Volckman, partner and executive creative director of The Idea Shed. “Working with KenoGo on this special project, ‘The Thrill of the Wait’ campaign was born out of how much of a blast you can have in the downtime on KenoGo with a $40 million jackpot to be won every 3 minutes”.

“From the moment we partnered with The Idea Shed, it was evident that we weren’t just getting a creative agency; we were gaining a team of passionate collaborators dedicated to KenoGo’s success,” said Emma Kasbarian, head of acquisition at KenoGo. “Their innovative ideas and fresh perspectives have injected new life into the brand, supported by the upcoming ‘Thrill of the Wait’ campaign. With The Idea Shed’s expertise driving us forward, we’re poised to achieve unprecedented cut-through and success”.

Utilising The Idea Shed’s experience and expertise in entertainment and wagering, the work came to life with The Idea Shed’s production partner, Chronicle Studios and well-awarded director Toby Morris.